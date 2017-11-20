Elizabeth Warren Faces Tough Questions In Her Bid For Reelection [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Earlier in the year, Senator Elizabeth Warren declared her intent to run for reelection. At the same time, she declined to respond to speculation about a possible presidential run in 2020. Moreover, Warren made clear that her focus was on her constituents in Massachusetts. Many perhaps considered this prudent given the political landscape of the Bay State. American politics, however, has entered into a new phase of hyper-engagement, a time in which constituents directly seek, even demand, answers from their elected officials, and Massachusetts residents require little, if any, adaptation to this new political reality.

Elizabeth Warren has proven quite adept at capturing the limelight. In fact, her time as the senior senator of Massachusetts has often seemed like a reality show: What Will Lizzy Do Next? As this year draws to a close, she will have to define who she is though. Constituents will want her to make her case for reelection as she faces several Republican challengers, who include State Representative Geoff Diehl; Beth Lindstrom, one-time aide to former Governor Mitt Romney; John Kingston, a businessman. Warren will also face an independent challenger in the person of Shiva Ayyadurai, who is a scientist and entrepreneur. She will, therefore, have little choice but to answer some tough questions.

As an example, education activists could very well have some concerns that they might want to raise with the senator. While she supported the idea of keeping the cap on charter schools last September, she, nevertheless, had previously expressed support for charter schools. Moreover, some were dismayed by her seeming reluctance to take a definitive stand.

More recently, Elizabeth Warren quickly walked back her claim that the Democratic National Committee was “rigged” in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Nevertheless, many were upset with her initial assertion, which they saw as divisive and unnecessary. It also led some to question her role as one of leaders in the Democratic Party.

Elizabeth Warren has equally come under harsh scrutiny for her tepid response to the allegations of sexual misconduct that are currently engulfing Senator Al Franken. Questions have been raised as the Warren has called for Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama senatorial race.

With the heightened interest in politics, Elizabeth Warren will have to do more than engage in attention-grabbing antic and employ instantly memorable sound bites.

