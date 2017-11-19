‘The Punisher’: 3 Things Marvel And Netflix Forgot With New Series [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With the premiere of the newest Marvel and Netflix collaboration, The Punisher, there were a few details that must have been left on the cutting room floor. As great as the series was, fans may have turned off Netflix wanting more. Frank Castle is a good addition to the Netflix/Marvel family which also includes Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones. In 13 episodes, the story was outlined with great precision, however, small details were missing. Here are three things Marvel/Netflix forgot about.

Where Was Claire?

Starting with her role in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and then The Defenders, Claire has been a vital member of the series. But, why was she absent in The Punisher? While Frank is not official, he still has ties to Matt Murdock and Karen Page. With The Punisher set on revenge with acts of violence, would he not be in need of medical attention? Frank had his own physician on-hand but Claire’s presence was a vital clog that was missing.

The Connection To Billy Russo And His Mother

There was a scene where viewers were introduced to what may have made Billy Russo so angry. Russo, placed in the foster system by his mother at a young age got his revenge by keeping her hostage in an institution and giving her needles filled with heroin. When Russo spoke of his mother and upbringing with agent Dinah Madani, I figured she would use that information against him when or if she needed to find him. But somehow, the writers forgot the significance of that scene. Then it happened for the second time when Frank’s flashbacks revealed that Russo spent time with Frank and his family at the park and Russo told the kids that his mother named him after Billy The Kid. When asked how he knows that, Russo froze.

David Leiberman’s Family Didn’t Know Pete Was The Punisher?

With Frank Castle’s pictures scattered all over the media when he was on his revenge spree, how did David’s family not pick up who his real identity was? The kids obviously stayed glued to the TV and with access to the internet available, that bit of news somehow slipped their household. How did the writers miss that small detail?

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Netflix]