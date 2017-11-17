Los Angeles Rams: Why They Will Defeat The Minnesota Vikings [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Heading into Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season, there are quite a few good matchups on the schedule. One of those good matchups has the Los Angeles Rams heading to Minnesota to face off against the Vikings. Both teams are coming into the week with a 7-2 record and are at the top of the NFC playoff picture behind the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

On paper, these two teams look extremely similar. They both have top-notch defensive playmakers and have big-time weapons on the offensive side of the football as well.

Jared Goff and Todd Gurley have led a surprising season thus far. Los Angeles has seen their young quarterback force his way into the MVP conversation, while Gurley is viewed as a top-three running back.

Minnesota, on the other hand, has been surprised by the production that they have seen from Case Keenum. He has taken over the starting quarterback job and is in no hurry to relinquish that role. Dalvin Cook looked like a rising star as well, but the Vikings lost him to a torn ACL earlier this season.

All of that being said, what reasons can be given to support the statement that the Los Angeles Rams will defeat the Vikings this week and improve to 8-2?

Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is having a wonder second year in the league. https://t.co/qvg4OIfwyJ — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 16, 2017

Case Keenum Is Not As Good As He Has Played

First and foremost, Case Keenum is going to come down to reality this week. Los Angeles has a good defense, and they are not going to let Keenum torch them. Keenum may not play bad enough to get replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, but he will take a beating and turn the football over a time or two.

Jared Goff Will Continue His Dominance

Unlike Keenum, Jared Goff will keep his impressive season moving right along. Goff may have some difficulty early against a stout Vikings’ defense, but he will get things together and have a big game. Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins will both have big games for the Rams.

Todd Gurley Cannot Be Stopped

Todd Gurley has proven that no defense can completely shut him down. He has shown the ability to make plays on the ground, as well as with his pass-catching ability out of the backfield. Gurley may not have a 100-yard rushing game, but he will rack up 100 total yards and will be a key factor for the Rams.

Los Angeles Will Put a Lot of Pressure on the Quarterback

Ahead of this week’s game, the Rams are ranked No. 5 in the NFL in sacks. They will continue putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback this week. Los Angeles relies on their pass rush to force plays in the secondary, which will be difficult for Minnesota to stop.

