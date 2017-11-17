Six ‘Survivor Series’ Dream Teams That Will Never Happen In WWE Or Anywhere [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

On Sunday night, WWE will present its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, and while it looks great on paper, it certainly has changed a lot over the years. Instead of events loaded with nothing but elimination-style tag matches, there are only two on the full 2017 card. Part of the fun that is missing from the past is the unique combination of superstars on teams, but fans will now miss out on some “Dream Teams” that will never ever happen.

As reported by the official website of WWE, this year’s event will once again pit Monday Night Raw vs. SmackDown Live, and that is for almost every match on the card. The only problem is that only two of the matches are traditional Survivor Series matches, and they were put together by the general managers.

Each year, the general managers and commissioners of each show use their rosters to put the men’s and women’s teams together. Gone are the days when a team captain would find others from all of WWF/WWE and challenge their rivals for some interesting combinations.

There is no way to know if WWE will ever go back to the original way of doing things at the Survivor Series, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt. Sadly, some dream teams will never become a reality, and here are some that just won’t ever be seen together in the ring.

The Undertaker, Sting, Papa Shango, Bray Wyatt, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Throughout time, there were alliances between The Undertaker and Roberts as well as with Papa Shango. Bray Wyatt feuded with “The Deadman” and even faced off with him at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, an injury to Sting didn’t allow for the icon to face off with the legend as wrestling fans always wanted.

Still, you can’t help but think this team wouldn’t dominate anyone who stood across the ring from them.

Hulk Hogan, The Patriot, Kurt Angle, Sgt. Slaughter, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan

If you’re looking for the perfect combination of patriotic supremacy, this is the team that needs to be put together. Call them “The Hulkamaniacs,” “The Milk Drinkers,” “The Real Americans,” or anything like that, but this would be a seriously strong red, white, and blue combination.

Ric Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Brian Pillman

Sometimes, the fans booed them. Other times, the fans cheered them. This is the perfect combination of superstars who always rode the line of being a babyface and a heel. They never really cared who supported them or who had their back, but they always entertained the fans and dominated in the ring.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall

There doesn’t really need to be any kind of explanation for this one. Who wouldn’t want to see “The Kliq” as a Survivor Series team?

Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Owen Hart, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

This would be the ultimate line-up in a long history of different versions of The Hart Foundation. Adding in Natalya to wrestle alongside her father, husband, and two uncles would make for one of the greatest teams in Survivor Series history.

John Cena, Ultimate Warrior, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg

Unlike the earlier team featuring superstars who walked the edge between babyface and heel, these guys usually always stayed fan favorites while also being booed out of the building. You can’t help but boo them because it just makes things even more fun, but they’re an extremely talented group. Strength and wrestling ability would make them one of the toughest teams to ever step into a ring.

This year’s Survivor Series really is looking to be quite a great event with Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair, and the two elimination-style tag matches. It’s not that anything should be taken away from this pay-per-view, but old-school WWE fans really do miss the days when teams were selected and built. These “Dream Teams” would be a lot of fun to see and iconic as a unit, but they just won’t happen.

