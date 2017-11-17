‘Justice League’ Movie Review: Not A Classic, But Not Terrible Either [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bernadette Giacomazzo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Last night was a special screening for DC Entertainment’s latest offering, Justice League. The film, which opens today nationwide, has been heavily promoted on social media platforms, television screens, and strategic partnerships since San Diego Comic Con last year.

The special screening gave us journalists a chance to prep our Justice League movie review for today, and while the reviews have been a mixed bag overall, it’s certainly much better than the previous Zack Snyder offerings on the big screen.

Justice League kicks off with Batman (Ben Affleck) chasing down a bad guy, only to be stopped dead in his tracks by a strange demon-esque flying creature (that, we’ll learn, is known as a parademon). Batman, who lacks any real super-powers of his own, figures that something’s afoot that he can’t handle (and he’s right), and after consulting with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), figures it’s time to get the titular Justice League together.

Of course, it doesn’t necessarily go as smoothly as planned: Cyborg (Ray Fisher) is struggling with his super-tech capabilities, The Flash (Ezra Miller, in a surprisingly good turn) is socially awkward and possibly is on the autism spectrum (not to mention is always hungry), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa, who was Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones in a former life) couldn’t care about the fate of the world either way.

There’s also the issue of re-animating Superman (Henry Cavill) that doesn’t go as planned, until Lois Lane (Amy Adams) comes to the rescue and saves him with her love (and this, really, is the only part of the film that gets corny, and doesn’t play out well). And Steppenwolf (played by the brilliant Ciaran Hinds) is the one who leads an army of Parademons to Earth to hunt down three Mother Boxes for Darkseid, and he’s got some bone to pick with Wonder Woman.

Be the hero of your text chain. Start using #JusticeLeague GIFs on Tenor in the iOS App today: https://t.co/bcssOCIVUh pic.twitter.com/BM75Wehqbm — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) November 17, 2017

All in all, it’s not an instant classic, like DC’s Wonder Woman or Marvel’s Doctor Strange. However, this Justice League movie review is a positive one, similar to the one offered by the National Review: it’s not a film that will appear to the inner fanboy (or fangirl) in all of us. If you’ve come to the film looking for Aquaman in a bright pastel bodysuit, you’re not going to get it. But if you’ve come to the film as an adult who grew up on Golden Age comic books, who appreciates quality cinema (albeit a bit too much exposition), then your Justice League movie review, like mine, will be quite positive.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]