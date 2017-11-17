The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If you are anticipating the premiere of Netflix’s The Punisher, you may be approaching it with some cautious expectations. After such a stellar introduction in Daredevil Season 2, it is only a matter of time before fans learn for certain, if the integrity of the character has remained intact.

That is just one of the concerns for this highly anticipated new series. Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), and his mission in the second season of Daredevil eclipsed every other storyline happening on the series. Now he will be the central focus of his own series, and with a character as dimensional as Castle, and a portrayal as versatile as Bernthal’s, The Punisher should definitely be able to handle the spotlight.

Based on what the Inquisitr previously reported about The Punisher, fans have every reason to believe the series can deliver. That being said, here is a list of five essentials it needs to have to do so.

#5: Ordinary intervention



One of the things that made Frank’s mission on Daredevil so understandable is that it was a personal bid for vengeance. Based on the series’ production notes, a military conspiracy will be what Frank is working on in the spin-off.

These sorts of storylines can often become so surreal, they lose some of the realism a TV series needs to be based in. So this is a daring story route for The Punisher to take.

Frank Castle is a highly skilled man with no superhero powers or outwardly induced enhancements. It would be nice to see Frank put his talents to use helping people who need him on a domestic front, for instance, a bullied youth.

#4: To be quite Frank

When The Punisher debuted on Daredevil, he had a take-no-prisoners philosophy. That is what fans responded to, and who they most definitely want to see when they tune in.

Frank should not be seen struggling to fight off an assailant. He should not be debating his code, and he should not mess up, and kill the wrong person when pursuing his code.

On Daredevil, they made a point to demonstrate that Frank hits the bad guy he is aiming for and no one else. On The Punisher, his skills should be no different.

#3: The Punisher is not a villain.

Throughout Daredevil, there was a huge debate about Frank’s role as a vigilante. He never killed a good person and made it clear; who he considered bad – those who committed indefensibly evil acts. Frank Castle is not a villain, and hopefully, The Punisher series does not spend a lot of time debating the matter.

#2: Frank’s living family

Where are Frank’s parents and does he have any extended family members? Does he have siblings or cousins?

If so, why didn’t any of the extended Castle family come to Frank’s trial, when he was on Daredevil? There is still a lot to explore about Frank’s backstory. For non-comic books readers, it would be nice to see this information explained.

#1: Frank and Karen’s relationship to develop further.

According to Mashable, Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) was not originally supposed to appear on The Punisher. Thankfully, the series’ showrunner Steve Lightfoot made it happen.

Frank and Karen’s relationship was one of the main highlights of Frank’s storyline on Daredevil. The chemistry between actors Jon Bernthal and Deborah Ann Woll was undeniable and the dynamic between their characters grew in an organic way that never felt forced.

What will The Punisher hold for them? Hopefully, even more, amazing moments. All 13 episodes of The Punisher premiere on Netflix, November 17.

[Featured Image by Patrick Harbron/Netflix]