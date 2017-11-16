The following article is entirely the opinion of Damir Mujezinovic and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Sharing an article about admitted false flag operations gets you banned on Facebook. This happened to Australian journalist Caitlin Johnstone.

Governments all over the world perpetrate false flag operations. This is public knowledge. This is not debatable. Not because “conspiracy theorists” think it’s true, not because the media reports on it, and not because governments and counterintelligence agencies admit to it, but because it is, quite simply, a fact. The Earth is round. Death is inevitable. Governments stage secret operations.

In 1984, George Orwell wrote, “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya made headlines a couple of months ago, after claiming Facebook is “effectively, a surveillance state.” Whether Facebook is a surveillance state in itself or a tool of the surveillance state and a part of a greater agenda is up for debate. What is not up for debate, however, are facts. This is the article Johnstone shared on Facebook. “Shared,” not “wrote.” As if that makes a difference. Somehow, we have been conditioned into believing it does. Regardless, every single claim made in that article is non-debatable. Fifty-eight admitted false flag attacks are listed in it.

Here’s a few:

Japanese troops set off a train explosion and falsely blamed it on China.

Nazis faked attacks on their own people to justify the invasion of Poland.

Stalin executed 22,000 Polish army officers and blamed it on the Nazis.

The CIA hired Iranians to pose as Communists.

The Turkish government bombed the Turkish consulate in Greece and blamed it on Greece.

Mossad tried framing Gaddafi as a terrorist supporter, numerous times, which prompted Ronald Reagan to bomb Libya.

The KGB blew up Russian apartment buildings and blamed it on Chechens.

The U.S. government blamed Iraq for 9/11, only to invade the country for oil.

The British carry out “digital false flags” and frame people.

“It looks like something you posted doesn’t follow our Community Standards” is the message Johnstone received. The rules are set and if you don’t abide them, you’re done. Banned. Gone. Deleted. Pruned. Censored.

George Orwell’s 1984 is considered a dystopian novel. An antonym of utopia, dystopia is defined as “a community or society that is undesirable or frightening.” Facebook is both. In the age of social engineering, mass propaganda, mass surveillance, censorship, and lies, Orwell’s famous novel does not read like fiction. It reads like a diagnosis.

[Featured Image by Oliver Le Moal/Shutterstock]