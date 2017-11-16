Green Bay Packers: What To Expect From Brett Hundley Vs. Ravens [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley is the talk of the town in Green Bay after his first career win last week against the Chicago Bears. It was a much-needed win for the Packers to keep them in playoff contention. Now, all eyes are on Hundley heading into Week 11 as the Packers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Last week against the Bears, Hundley showed flashes of starting potential. He completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 212 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Hundley was limited due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during the game, but it was a minor injury and he will be just fine this week.

At 24 years of age, Hundley is now 1-2 as the starting quarterback in Green Bay. Going up against Baltimore gives Hundley a chance to even out his record.

Baltimore has a weak defense and an incredibly inconsistent offense. Green Bay’s defense hasn’t been good either, but they have shown playmaking ability. If the Packers play turnover-free football, they will have a very good chance to improve to 6-4 on the season and give Aaron Rodgers an even better chance to return late in the season.

All of that being said, what should the Packers expect from Hundley in Week 11 against the Ravens?

#GoPackGo! Brett Hundley gets his first career win as a starter as the Packers roll in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/eB8jOHz5ZD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017

Hundley Will Throw for 250 Yards

Green Bay is going to open up their playbook even more this week than they did last week for Hundley. He will throw for 250 yards and will once again look like a more-than-serviceable starter. Hundley showed off a strong and accurate arm last week, and fans should expect that once again against the Ravens.

No Interceptions

Last week was a good game for Hundley, but more importantly, he did not turn the football over. That will be the case once again this week. Hundley will take care of the football and will not throw a single interception.

He Will Rush for 50 Yards and a Touchdown

Aaron Rodgers may be an athletic quarterback, but Brett Hundley has him beat when it comes to the plays he can make with his legs. Hundley was limited last week due to his hamstring, but in his first start against the Detroit Lions, Hundley ran for 22 yards and a touchdown while compiling 44 yards and a touchdown after replacing Rodgers against New Orleans. He will rush for another 50 yards and a touchdown this week.

More Deep Passes

Mike McCarthy should feel much more confident asking Hundley to throw down the field. Baltimore will have no chance to cover Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams. Green Bay will look to drive the football down the field and attempt more deep passes this week than they have in the previous three.

Brett Hundley Will Lead the Packers to a Win

Green Bay certainly may be in a bit of trouble without Rodgers, but they have shown complete confidence in Hundley. He will make that confidence pay off once again this week and will lead the Packers to a win. They will improve to 6-4 on the season with the win.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]