Minnesota Vikings Vs. Los Angeles Rams: Bold Predictions For Week 11 [Opinion]

Heading into Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season, there are quite a few big matchups that will help determine playoff seedings and divisional races. One of the key NFC matchups this week features the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams, who are both 7-2 and at the top of the NFC playoff picture just behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Case Keenum will be going up against his former team and the quarterback that took his starting job last season, Jared Goff. Los Angeles has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with Goff emerging as shocking MVP candidate.

Todd Gurley has been one of the league’s best running backs, with many giving him that title. Minnesota saw up-and-coming star rookie Dalvin Cook go down with a season-ending torn ACL and now are leaning on Latavius Murray and Jerrick McKinnon to keep the ground game alive.

Needless to say, this game has the makeup of an instant classic. Both teams are fighting for one of the top seeds in the NFC playoff picture. They both appear to be competitors against the Eagles, although this week will show which is truly the better all-around team.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Week 11 action?

Teddy Bridgewater Enters the Game at Some Point

Minnesota is going up against a very tough L.A. defense, and Case Keenum will struggle. Teddy Bridgewater is back to full health and is available to play. Mike Zimmer will put Bridgewater into the game at some point, and the former star quarterback will get his chance to win the starting job back.

Jared Goff Boosts MVP Chances with 300 Yards, Three Touchdowns

Even though the Vikings have a very good defense, Jared Goff will carve them up. He will add a huge game to his MVP resume with 300 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota will have no answer for him.

Minnesota Holds Todd Gurley to Under 75 Total Yards

Despite the big season that Gurley has had so far in 2017, the Vikings will find a way to hold him under 75 yards. He may be the best active running back in the league, but this will not be his week. Minnesota may struggle against Goff and the Rams’ aerial attack, but they will do a good job slowing Gurley down.

Los Angeles Forces Three Turnovers

At least two of the turnovers will come with Keenum under center, but the Rams will force three during the game. Los Angeles has made big plays defensively all season long and they will do so again this week.

Rams Knock Off the Vikings in Convincing Fashion

When everything is said and done, the Rams will be comfortably ahead on the scoreboard. Minnesota will struggle this week and Los Angeles will make another statement that they are a threat in the NFC.

