Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum For Anthony Davis Trade Makes Sense [Opinion]

Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum continues to show an impressive performance in the 2017-18 NBA season. In his first 15 games as an NBA player, he is already averaging 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field and 48.9 percent from beyond the arc. As of now, there is no doubt that Tatum is a future superstar and one of the players who will lead the Celtics back to title contention.

The Celtics are currently in a win-now mode. They aren’t only considering ruling the Eastern Conference, but their ultimate goal is to win the 2018 NBA championship title. Despite losing Gordon Hayward due to injury, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics have the chance to beat any team in the East in a best-of-seven series. However, beating powerhouse teams in the West, specifically the Golden State Warriors, is an entirely different thing.

If the Celtics are determined to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, trading for another superstar is a must. Since acquiring Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Anthony Davis’ name frequently popped up in numerous rumors involving the Celtics. Acquiring a dominant big man like Davis will undeniably strengthen the Celtics’ chance of beating any team in the league.

However, the Celtics will be needing to make a huge sacrifice, and there is a high possibility that Jayson Tatum will play a major role to make it happen. Tatum’s current performance makes him a very attractive trade asset. Knowing Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, he will do everything to make his team a legitimate title contender.

In Boston.com’s Sports Q, Chad Finn responded to a declarative tweet from WBZ Radio’s Adam Kaufman, who said that he won’t trade Tatum to acquire Davis. Finn explained the pros and cons of the potential deal.

“Would I trade Tatum for Davis? In a vacuum, of course. Can you imagine how Davis, one of the top 5-10 most talented players in the league, would fare playing for Brad Stevens? And he’s still only 24. But the trade isn’t made in a vacuum, and that’s where it gets tricky. Tatum is on a rookie contract. Davis is in the second year of a five-year, $127 million contract that carries through the 2020-21 season. So there would have to be much more to the trade than giving up just Tatum and the other young talent and picks that the Pelicans would require. The Celtics would have to include a high-salaried player to make the trade work. And the Celtics still need to work out an extension for Kyrie Irving down the road.”

If Finn was Ainge, he will be happy to give up Jayson Tatum in a package for Anthony Davis as long the New Orleans Pelicans won’t demand another core player or two. In a suggested trade, the Celtics could send Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris, and Guerschon Yabusele to the Pelicans for Davis. A package of Tatum and Al Horford could also convince New Orleans to make the deal.

In the era of “Super Teams,” it makes sense for any team who wants to win the NBA championship title to continue upgrading their roster. Jayson Tatum may be a future superstar, but the Celtics need a seasoned player who can help them win in crucial games. The Tatum-for-Davis trade could be a rumor for now, but it will not a surprise if Ainge turns it into a reality before the February trade deadline.

