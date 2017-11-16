Should Former UFC Champ Jon Jones Receive Minimum Suspension Instead Of Four Years? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be always be remembered as the fighter who’s legacy was tainted by the use of banned substance. Jones is undeniably one of the best fighters in the history of MMA, but no one can blame people for calling him a cheater. The UFC 214 incident was not the first time the former champ violated the anti-doping policy.

Recalling UFC 200, Jon Jones was pulled out from the fight against reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier after testing positive for Clomiphene and Letrozole. As a punishment, Jones received a one-year suspension. From the time he’s allowed to fight again, UFC president Dana White immediately schedule a rematch between him and Cormier at UFC 214.

Jon Jones successfully reclaimed the title after defeating Cormier via third-round TKO. Most people were impressed by his performance. It’s the real proof that he deserves to be called the king of the UFC light heavyweight division. Unfortunately, a few days later, reports revealed that Jones, for the second time, failed a drug test.

The UFC 214 result was overturned to no contest and UFC president Dana White returned the light heavyweight belt to Daniel Cormier. To make things worse for “Bones,” he could face a ban of up to four years. White believes that the latest positive drug test is “probably the end of [Jones’] career.”

A four-year suspension is undeniably too long for a fighter of Jones caliber. As of now, there are only a few fighters in the UFC who can match Jones’ charisma, especially with how he performs inside the Octagon. He was also a sizable PPV draw. Despite the issues surrounding him, most MMA fans are surely wanting to see him fight again.

In December, Jon Jones will be given the opportunity to defend himself in his hearing with the California Athletic Commission. Jones has long denied the accusations that he’s using performance-enhancing drugs. Like his previous failed drug test, there is a strong possibility that the former UFC champ can convince the panel that he accidentally ingested the prohibited substance.

Despite losing to Jones twice, UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier is hoping that “Bones” will only receive a minimum suspension. Unlike most people, Cormier wasn’t shocked when he learned that Jones violated the anti-doping policy for the second time. He still wants to face the former champ inside the Octagon for the third time to avenge his previous losses and prove that he’s the real king of the light heavyweight division.

