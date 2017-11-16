Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Tennessee Titans: Bold Predictions For Week 11 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans as one of the top contenders in the AFC playoff picture. They have a 7-2 record and are currently the top team in the AFC standings through the first 10 weeks of the 2017 season. New England has an identical 7-2 record with Kansas City, Tennessee, and Jacksonville tied at 6-3.

Looking ahead to this week’s matchup with the Titans, the Steelers have a chance to make a major statement. Tennessee is still a contender, but have had some flaws throughout the season.

If you enjoy high-scoring games, this could be must-watch football with two high-caliber offenses. Having weapons like Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Corey Davis, and DeMarco Murray on the field should make for an intriguing game.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans heading into their showdown in Week 11?

Le’Veon Bell Rushes for 125 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Pittsburgh will likely lean heavily on Le’Veon Bell this week. He has not rushed for 100 yards for the past two weeks, but that will change in a big way against Tennessee. Bell will rack up 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to set the tone and wear out the Titans’ defense.

Corey Davis Breaks Out for 100 Yards and Two Touchdowns

Tennessee drafted Corey Davis with the No. 5 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and think he has legitimate superstar potential. He has dealt with injury issues this season, but will finally show some of that potential this week. Davis will break out for 100 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Pittsburgh defense.

Pittsburgh Will Score Two 50+ Yard Touchdowns

There are very few offenses with the playmaking options that the Steelers have. That normally results in big plays and that will be the case again this week. Pittsburgh will score two 50-yard or more touchdowns against the Titans.

Marcus Mariota Throws for 200 Yards, Runs for 100 More, and Scores Three TD’s

Against a strong Pittsburgh defense, Marcus Mariota will still put up a dominant performance. He will throw for 200 yards, rush for 100 yards, and score three touchdowns in the game. Pittsburgh’s defense will have no answer for the dual-threat ability of Mariota.

Pittsburgh Will Pull Off a Win in Overtime

These two teams are going to put up big numbers on the scoreboard and it will take an overtime period to declare a winner. Pittsburgh will end up making enough plays in overtime to pull off a win. They will improve to 8-2 on the season, while the Titans will fall to 6-4.

[Featured Image by Andy Lyons/Getty Images]