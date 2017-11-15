‘Vikings’ Season 5: Non-Spoiler Early Review, Plus New Images [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Tsoumbakos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With only two weeks to go until the Season 5 premiere of History Channel’s Vikings, fans are getting excited about finding out the fate of their favorite characters. Will this season deliver? Let’s find out.

Season 4 of Vikings saw the death of main character, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) was threatened by some of the sons of Ragnar thanks to the fact she usurped Aslaug’s (Alyssa Sutherland) position as queen of Kattegat. The Season 4 finale also saw Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) kill his brother, Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye (David Lindstrom). So, how will these acts, along with the introduction of the new character of Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), affect Season 5 of Vikings? Let’s break it down (without spoilers, of course).

Ragnar’s Legacy

While many fans were devastated at the loss of Ragnar Lothbrok, history buffs knew it was an event that had to happen. While Michael Hirst managed to drag out Ragnar’s tale beyond his expected arc of the first or second season of Vikings, he remained true to the tale of Ragnar that saw him killed by King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) in a snake pit.

Season 5 of Vikings sees the continuation of Ragnar’s legacy as it whispers its way through the great hall of Kattegat — Floki’s description, not mine — as well as through the actions of those closest to him.

His sons fight over what they consider their father’s true wishes. This leads to great conflict and if you thought Ragnar’s sons didn’t see eye to eye in previous seasons of Vikings, Season 5 will take it all to a whole new level.

Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye

While many fans were questioning whether Sigurd actually died in the Season 4 finale of Vikings, it was confirmed by Michael Hirst during an interview with TV Guide that Sigurd is actually dead as Season 5 starts with his funeral. But, how will this affect the brothers moving forward into Season 5?

While Ivar does regret his brother’s death, as Hirst points out, his mother has pardoned Ivar once before for killing a child, so, while he regrets his actions, he soon moves onto the greater threat, which is the Saxons.

As for Sigurd’s other brothers, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), they are conflicted over where they stand with Ivar and the early part of Season 5 of Vikings deals with just who is on Ivar’s side and who is against him.

Heahmund and the Saxons

The Season 4 finale of Vikings also introduced a new character called Heahmund. He is a religious warrior who is fighting in the name of God to defeat the heathen Vikings.

If you were upset by the fact Heahmund only spent a few short minutes on screen in Season 4, get ready for an explosion of this character moving forward into Season 5. In fact, if you still miss the complicated relationship between Ragnar and Athelstan (George Blagden), Heahmund helps to fill that gap somewhat as fans are drawn into the religious conversation between both sides once more.

As for the Saxons and their war against the Vikings, Season 5 will bring with it many battles between them as Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) tries to reclaim his father’s legacy. To be honest though, it seems like History Channel is trying to find for sympathy for the Saxon characters than in previous seasons of Vikings. As they ready themselves for the introduction of their new series, Knightfall, which delves into the world of the Knights Templar, it makes sense for the audience to connect more with characters like Heahmund and King Aethelwulf in anticipation of viewership crossover between the two shows. And yes, I will be giving an early review on Knightfall prior to its premiere date of December 6.

Lagertha’s Fate

Already, Katheryn Winnick has suggested she will be there in Season 6 of Vikings, thanks to images on her Instagram account. However, it is possible that she will only be present to direct an episode after it was revealed by TV Line that Winnick will make her directorial debut in Season 6.

As for her fate in Season 5 of Vikings, fans can expect Lagertha to be ready for anything that comes her way. Early on, she is thrown a curve ball that leaves viewers wondering just where alliances truly lie for those closest to the queen of Kattegat. But, if there is one thing viewers know about Lagertha, it is that she is resilient.

Whether she lives or dies in Season 5 of Vikings, well, viewers will just have to tune in to find out.

Bjorn Ironside

Season 4 of Vikings saw Bjorn Ironside set sail for the Mediterranean. Season 5 sees a continuation of this journey. If you think the plots and twists in Vikings are deliciously involved, then Bjorn’s storyline will add a welcome layer or two in this department as he tries to learn a new culture as those around him continue in their own foreign plots.

To conclude, Season 5 of Vikings starts a little slow in the first episodes as the show reintroduces the characters and their storylines. However, the seeds are planted in these episodes and by episodes 4 and 5, viewers will see that the wait was well worth it. The tagline for Season 5 asks, “Who will rise?” and fans will certainly be gasping for air as the battles for power intensify throughout the season.

Season 5 of Vikings premieres on History Channel on Wednesday, November 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Hession/History Channel]