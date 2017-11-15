Thomas Gibson Supports Wounded Warrior Project: More Ways To Help [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thomas Gibson discreetly mentioned on his Twitter account he was supporting the Wounded Warrior Project. It is a worthy cause that helps injured veterans to get the help they need to adjust to a life following physical damage caused by the war.

Wounded Warrior Project is an effective program that helps fill in the gaps between what government-sponsored programs offer and what our injured warriors need to thrive, despite their injuries. Rehabilitation is possible with the right therapy. Most Wounded Warrior Project veterans are able to return to the workforce, and some have even returned to military service.

Thomas Gibson is contributing to Wounded Warrior Project, perhaps because the need for assistance is so great. What started as a small charitable organization is now serving over 100,000 injured soldiers and the applications for help just keep coming in.

Wounded Warrior Project receives funds through donations only. Government employees can give through CFC program #11425. Individual donations are still the source of most support for Wounded Warrior Project, but corporate donations are also encouraged.

Thomas Gibson is in a position to help, and the actor is hardly going to stand by as injured soldiers suffer, for want of care. The suffering does not end for these soldiers in weeks or months. It is an ongoing battle and recovery is often slow.

Thomas Gibson is often moved to help with charities. The actor also attended “An Evening with WildAid” on Saturday night with many stars and philanthropists. WildAid is an organization that educates consumers to avoid buying products made from wild animals.

Thomas Gibson tweeted that he was giving back to honor veterans by helping Wounded Warrior Project.

Fundraisers for Wounded Warrior Project are also a great way to raise money for a worthy cause. Schools, athletic groups, corporations, and even individuals can raise money for Wounded Warrior Project by holding events and either charging admission, selling products, or taking donations.

Thomas Gibson is not alone in supporting Wounded Warrior Project. Some corporations that have donated generously are Harley Davidson Motorcycles, USAA, Stanley Black & Decker, BC Powders, and the NFL.

The Wounded Warrior Project website explains how to hold a personalized DIY fundraiser for Wounded Warrior Project.

“Many of our supporters have an affinity to support our wounded veterans by hosting grassroots, DIY local community events. By registering your fundraiser, you can create a personalized fundraising page and receive access to exclusive materials.”

Wounded Warrior Project needs financial help to assist veterans, and Thomas Gibson has done what he can to help them.

