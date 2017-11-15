Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Packers Vs. Ravens [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Fantasy Football season is heating up and the playoffs are just around the corner. At this point in the season, you simply cannot afford to make mistakes with who you start and who you sit.

Looking specifically at the Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup, there are quite a few tricky decision to be made. Whether that is due to the Packers having Brett Hundley and their questionable running back situation or the Ravens all-around struggles, we have your answers.

There are a few players, in particular, that you simply cannot afford to sit. There are also a few big names that would be a big mistake to play.

All of that being said, let’s take a look at which players you should start and sit for this Week 11 matchup.

Start: Randall Cobb

Over the past few weeks since Hundley took over at quarterback, the Packers have seen their passing game show major inconsistencies. Cobb is one of the players that should be started against a weak Baltimore secondary. Hundley looked to him much more last week than he had in the two weeks before and that trend will continue.

Sit: Jordy Nelson

In the two games with Hundley as the starter, Nelson has caught just seven passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns. Nelson simply isn’t the best fit for your lineup this week against a Ravens’ defense that will focus on shutting him down. Hundley and Nelson have not shown much chemistry thus far, which should keep the fantasy star on your bench for Week 11.

Start: Mike Wallace

While he may not be a great WR1 or WR2, Wallace is a great starting option for a three wide receiver lineup or in the FLEX. Green Bay has struggled against big plays through the air this season and Wallace will have opportunities this week. Baltimore will look to exploit the Packers’ secondary, which gives Wallace a lot of upside for this matchup.

Sit: Alex Collins

Alex Collins has received a heavy workload for the Ravens over the past few weeks, most notably a 113-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. He may be enticing to play this week, but the Ravens will utilize Javorious Allen and possibly even Danny Woodhead if he is cleared to play.

Start: Brett Hundley

It’s important to note that we are not saying to start Brett Hundley as your No. 1 quarterback. He is a solid No. 2 option in two-quarterback leagues. Hundley has a lot of weapons to use and showed a lot of progress last week and projects favorably against a weak Baltimore secondary and don’t allow his minor hamstring injury to worry you.

Sit: Ben Watson

Finally, we will suggest that Ben Watson remains on your bench this week. Green Bay has only given up 35 catches for 343 yards and no touchdowns against tight ends this year. That will not change this week and fantasy owners should stay away from Watson this week.

