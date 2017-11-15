Oakland Raiders: Bold Predictions For Week 11 Vs. Patriots [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Oakland Raiders are facing a must-win situation in Week 11 against the New England Patriots. After being hyped up as one of the best teams in the AFC ahead of the season, the Raiders have come out and disappointed in a big way. Heading into Week 11, the Raiders have a 4-5 record and are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race.

Being in a must-win situation against the Patriots is a very tough place to be. Oakland does have the advantage of playing at home, but the Patriots’ offense looks to be primed for a huge game against the Raiders’ weak and inconsistent defense.

Derek Carr has had an up-and-down season so far for the Raiders. There is no denying that he is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, but he has to play like it this week.

Oakland and New England will be must-watch football. Both teams are capable of putting up points in bunches, although the Raiders have not shown much of that this season. If Oakland can put everything together, this week’s game might very well be the best in the AFC on the schedule.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Oakland Raiders heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Patriots?

Eyes on New England. Our first look at the Patriots is here in this week's game preview: https://t.co/yf1t3tsmol #RaidersEnMexico #NEvsOAK pic.twitter.com/Vk9soZUkA2 — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 15, 2017

Derek Carr Breaks Out with 300 Yards, Four Touchdowns

If the Raiders want to have any chance to knock off the Patriots, they will need Derek Carr to step up in a big way. That is exactly what he will do, throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns. New England’s defense has already given up some big games this season, and Carr will add another to that list.

Khalil Mack Sacks Tom Brady Three Times

Another key for the Raiders will be putting pressure on Tom Brady. Khalil Mack is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he will show why this week. Mack will get to Brady three times throughout the course of the game, and the Raiders will have some opportunities to force turnovers because of their pass rush.

Oakland Will Hold Tom Brady Under 200 Yards

Tom Brady is currently leading the NFL in passing yards with 2,807. Oakland has their work cut out for them but will hold Brady under 200 yards passing. If they are able to do that, they will give themselves an excellent chance to pull off a huge win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

New England Is Upset in a One-Score Game

Oakland is going to come out on Sunday and pick up a win. It won’t be easy, but they will pull out a one-score victory over the Patriots. Hopefully, this win will pull the Raiders together and get them back on track.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]