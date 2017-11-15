NBA Rumors: 3 Players Who Should Seek A Contract Buyout [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The NBA season is a grind. But, for certain players, it’s been a longer journey. While teams like the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets seem to have their pieces in place, there are others sitting and waiting. The best part about teams and players struggling will always be the speculation of movement. This is where NBA Rumors come in.

As big name players become valuable trade pieces, there are players like Dirk Nowitzki who could be used elsewhere for a contending team. While Dirk has surely paid his dues in the NBA, and with his career winding down, his current team should do him a favor and buy his contract out. But, Dirk is not the only one. Here are three players who should ask for a contract buyout.

Zach Randolph (Sacramento Kings): Randolph left the Memphis Grizzlies to basically babysit the young Kings. Gone is the scoring of DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay and replaced with unknowns. While the Kings are stockpiling young talent, the results have left them at the bottom of the Western Conference, yet again. One of the bright spots for the Kings has been the play of the Randolph. At 36 years old, Randolph is the leading scorer (12.7) and second-leading rebounder (6.3) while playing the third most minutes per game (24.5).

But how long does Randolph has left? If the Kings are not able to pick up the pieces and get on the same page, Randolph will lose the last remaining years of his career on a losing team. His time spent with the Grizzlies proved how committed he is, but it will be a shame to see such a great player and competitor not get another shot at a championship.

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks): The Dirk debate has gone on for the last two seasons. Should Dirk request a buyout or should he ride it out like Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant? For Nowitzki, this is hard. He’s given his soul to the Mavericks and in return, due to his loyalty, he’s stuck watching as the ship crashes. Dirk is averaging just 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 23.9 minutes of action this season. While Dirk’s achievements will surely land him in the Hall of Fame, his career is not over yet.

Nowitzki (39 years old) has been coy about his retirement plans, but if this is his last year, Mark Cuban should grant him his release. Watching Dirk watch players like Harrison Barnes and Dennis Smith Jr. is not fun. Nowitzki made basketball relevant again in Dallas and it’s only right that he gets a chance to go out a winner with a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers or Houston Rockets.

Tyson Chandler didn’t sign up for a rebuilding effort but he’s going to remain a pro in PHX https://t.co/jBQVKMMkPI pic.twitter.com/Z4KvttgBsh — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 5, 2017

Tyson Chandler (Phoenix Suns): There are not too many teams in the NBA who are not in the market for a rebounding, defensive player like Chandler. While his numbers may not seem like much to the Suns over the course of the regular season, come playoff time, his presence could be the deciding factor in a championship run. Chandler, still going strong at 35 years old, is averaging 7.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game.

It’s clear that the Suns have decided to move on after the trade of Eric Bledsoe, but why is Chandler still on the team? His defense has not rubbed off on the younger post guys, but pair him with LeBron or Russell Westbrook and a title is within reach. Chandler has dealt with injuries throughout his career but when healthy, he’s one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]