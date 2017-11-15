Green Bay Packers: Why They Will Defeat The Baltimore Ravens [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers were able to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 10 action to keep themselves in the NFC playoff picture. They were in as much of a must-win situation as a team can possibly be and kept the hope of Aaron Rodgers returning late in the season very much alive.

Looking ahead to Week 11, the Packers have a golden opportunity to improve to 6-4 with a win over the struggling and extremely inconsistent Baltimore Ravens. If the Packers are able to come up with a win, it will give them much-needed confidence heading into Week 12 against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers team.

Mike McCarthy and company should feel much more confident about their playoff hopes following their win over the Bears. Not only was it a big win, but they also showed signs of improvement on the offensive side of the football.

Baltimore has been disappointing this season and are coming into Week 11 with a 4-5 record. They are not out of the AFC playoff race just yet, which makes this a must-win game. Green Bay will have their hands full, but they certainly appear to be the stronger team on paper, even without Rodgers.

Believe it or not, the Packers are actually viewed as underdogs at home against the Ravens according to Vegas.

All of that being said, why will the Packers end up winning Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens?

Brett Hundley: 1st Packers starting QB other than Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre to beat the Bears since 1989 (Don Majkowski).https://t.co/G4kdbyGgag (via @ChiTribKane) pic.twitter.com/himb0zsJsj — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 13, 2017

Brett Hundley Will Continue Looking Like a Legit Starting QB

Last week, Hundley finally looked like the starter that McCarthy has been confident he could be. Whether that is because of Aaron Rodgers being back and working with him or simply playing to his potential, he will do it again this week. Baltimore has an inconsistent secondary and Hundley will be able to have a big game.

Green Bay’s Running Backs Will Dominate

Even though the Packers will be without rookie running back Aaron Jones, Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams will dominate the Ravens’ defense. Baltimore is ranked No. 27 against the run and that will not change this week. Green Bay will see their ground game put up big numbers, which will help take a lot of pressure off of Hundley.

The Packers Will Force Multiple Turnovers

Baltimore’s offense has struggled mightily this season. Joe Flacco has had a tough season and Green Bay will capitalize on their struggles this week. Forcing multiple turnovers is not a huge prediction, but they will make things very difficult on the Ravens’ offense and will force them to make mistakes.

Baltimore Cannot Cover Green Bay’s Receivers

Outside of Hundley, the Packers’ passing game features three legitimate star wide receivers. Baltimore will have no chance to cover Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams. That adds up to a very long game for the Ravens’ defense, which should give the Packers an open path to a big number on the scoreboard.

Expect to see the Packers come out looking to make a statement early on this week. Baltimore will not go down without a fight, but they do not have enough firepower to keep up with Green Bay.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]