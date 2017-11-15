Dallas Cowboys: Bold Predictions For Week 11 Vs. Eagles [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a 27-7 blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. It was a loss that worried some and has made their Week 11 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles an extremely important game for their playoff chances. Dallas has a 5-4 record heading into the Eagles’ game and the NFC playoff picture is crowded with plenty of very talented teams.

Dak Prescott and company simply cannot afford to drop to 5-5 on the season. It would put them in a major hole and they will have to play another four weeks with star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, is the best team in the NFC with an 8-1 record. They have looked nearly unstoppable this season, with quarterback Carson Wentz being mentioned as a legitimate MVP candidate. Beating the Eagles will not be an easy task, but it is certainly something that the Cowboys are capable of doing at home.

Injuries could be a major factor for the Cowboys. Their offensive line is banged up and star linebacker Sean Lee is also expected to miss more time. Add Elliott to that list and the Cowboys are reeling from key players missing.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 vs. the Eagles?

With a career-high 42 rushing yards yesterday, @dak now has 519 in his career. He is just the 10th quarterback in @NFL history to pass for at least 5,000 yards and rush for at least 500 yards in a player’s first 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rPe2x5lumI — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 13, 2017

Dak Prescott Throws for 300 Yards, Three Touchdowns

Dallas is going to lean heavily on Dak Prescott this week and he will come through for his team. Prescott will throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns against a tough Eagles’ defense. He has been one of the league’s top producing quarterbacks this season and that will not change in a key matchup on Sunday night.

Alfred Morris Tops 100 Rushing Yards

Alfred Morris has taken over the starting running back job for the Cowboys. He rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries in his first week starting for Elliott and will top 100 yards in Week 11. Philadelphia may have a solid all-around defense, but the Dallas offense will rise to the occasion and put up a lot of yardage.

Dallas Will Force Three Turnovers

Obviously, this is the boldest prediction that we have made thus far. Dallas has had a weak defense this season, but they will play up to their opponent this week. They will force three turnovers against one of the top offenses in the NFL and will do just enough to slow Wentz and company down.

The Cowboys Will Pull Off a Win by Seven Points

Finally, the Cowboys will be able to knock off the Eagles by seven points. It is going to be an extremely entertaining game, but the Cowboys will be playing like their season is on the line. Dallas will improve to 6-4 on the season and will remain in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]