New York Yankees: Three Potential Blockbuster Offseason Trades [Opinion]

The New York Yankees put together an impressive 2017 MLB season and are projected to be a serious American League contender once again next season. In order to do that, the Yankees know that they will have to be aggressive this offseason.

New York has already made one aggressive move that many have not been happy with. Soon after their season ended, the Yankees decided to fire Joe Girardi. It was a confusing move to many, especially after the way that the Yankees had overachieved during the 2017 season and especially in the postseason.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, there are quite a few free agents the Yankees could look at. They could also look to make an aggressive move or two on the trade market. New York has plenty of trade chips that they could offer up to make a blockbuster trade.

It is going to be a very busy offseason. There are big names available in trade talks, as well as big free agents that could very well switch teams. If the Yankees can pick up another piece or two, they will be a tough team to beat in 2018.

All of that being said, what three potential blockbuster trades could the New York Yankees look to make this offseason?

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

First and foremost, the Yankees should be aggressive in trade talks with the Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton is the best pure hitter in baseball right now and would take the Yankees’ offense to a new level. Pairing Aaron Judge and Stanton would give New York plenty of pop in their lineup and would add yet another slugger.

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs

Many rumors have connected the Yankees to Chicago Cubs’ young slugger Kyle Schwarber. He struggled a bit in 2017 for the Cubs but heated up a bit down the stretch. There is no denying the superstar potential that Schwarber has and playing at Yankee Stadium could be an ideal fit for the former Indiana University star.

Julio Teheran, Atlanta Braves

If the Yankees decided to aggressively pursue a trade for a star pitcher, Julio Teheran could be their guy. He is coming off of a bit of a down year, but everyone in Atlanta had a rough season. Teheran is just 26-years-old and could immediately improve the Yankees’ rotation, which is a need heading into 2018.

All three of these players could be an ideal fit for the Yankees if they choose to make a blockbuster trade this offseason. New York may not want to part with a lot of their young talent, but acquiring any of these three players would make them a much more dangerous playoff contender in 2018.

Expect to see the Yankees be active this offseason, and don’t be surprised if they look into making a blockbuster trade.

