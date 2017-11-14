Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For Week 11 Vs. Ravens [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers were able to pull off a big 23-16 win over the Chicago Bears last week. It was a win that moved them to 5-4 on the season and has kept them in playoff contention. Brett Hundley finally looked like a solid backup quarterback and his first career win as the starting quarterback could not have come at a better time.

If the Packers want to stay as playoff contenders in a tough NFC playoff race, they have to pick up another win in Week 11. Green Bay should have a decent chance to knock off a struggling Baltimore Ravens’ team, but it depends on which offense shows up for them.

Unfortunately, the Packers’ offense took a big hit with the knee injury that Aaron Jones suffered against the Bears. He will miss at least three weeks and could be out for as many as six. Ty Montgomery could play, although he suffered an injury to his ribs against the Bears.

Even Hundley was banged up a bit against Chicago. He suffered a hamstring injury that limited his ability to get outside of the pocket and use his athleticism to make plays. Hundley made it clear that he will be fine, but it is something to keep an eye on this week against Baltimore.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Green Bay Packers this week against the Ravens?

#GoPackGo! Brett Hundley gets his first career win as a starter as the Packers roll in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/eB8jOHz5ZD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017

Brett Hundley Throws for 300 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Now that Hundley has proven he can handle the starting quarterback role, Mike McCarthy will let him loose in Week 11. Hundley will shred the Ravens’ struggling defense for 300 yards and two touchdowns. That isn’t something that Packers’ fans should get used to, but Green Bay’s offense is too powerful for Baltimore to cover.

Ty Montgomery Racks Up 100 Total Yards, Two Touchdowns

Assuming he is able to play through the rib injury, Ty Montgomery will have a big game returning to the starting role. He will rack up 100 total yards and will score two touchdowns on the day. Montgomery has a chance to prove that he deserves the starting job once again and he will take full advantage of the opportunity.

What a time to be Alive ????????

Great team win today! pic.twitter.com/RAofKZzFjx — Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) November 12, 2017

Green Bay Will Force Joe Flacco to Throw Three Interceptions

To say that it has been a rough season for Joe Flacco would be an understatement. Green Bay has players in the secondary capable of making plays and that will show this week in a big way. The Packers’ defense will force Flacco to throw three interceptions and will take a huge amount of pressure off of Hundley and the offense.

Clay Matthews Gets on Track with Two Sacks

Clay Matthews recording two sacks would not have been a bold prediction just a couple short years ago. That has changed, as Matthews has only recorded 2.5 sacks through 10 games. He will come through with two sacks against the Ravens and will help get his season back on track.

Green Bay Blows the Ravens Out at Lambeau

It will be a fun game for Packers’ fans, to say the least. Green Bay will come through with a huge performance and will blow the Ravens out. Hundley and company will improve to 6-4 and will take another step towards giving Aaron Rodgers a chance to return late in the season in position to make a playoff run.

