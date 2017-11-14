WWE ‘Survivor Series 2017’ Predictions: Team ‘Raw’ Vs. ‘SmackDown’ Men’s Match Possible Spoilers [Opinion]

This coming Sunday, the WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view will arrive with more buzz than it had several weeks ago. The card has been constantly changing, and the most recent addition was made on Monday night as “The Game” Triple H joined Team Raw. HHH arrived out to replace Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan in the match after it looked like Angle was showing favoritism. Jordan had sustained an injury earlier in the show against the returning Bray Wyatt and wasn’t 100 percent. However, after initially being against it, Angle seemed ready to accept Jordan for the match. Instead, Triple H shocked the world and hit the ring to tell them that’s not how it would work. After a Pedigree, the statement was made, and Team Raw improved that much more.

It sets up an epic clash on the PPV match card of mostly older superstars, including John Cena, Samoa Joe, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, and Bobby Roode. Many of the superstars involved have never faced off in a match, making it that much more exciting. Fans are already buzzing about the potential of a Bobby Roode vs. Triple H encounter in the ring. There’s also the possibility of John Cena vs. Finn Balor or Braun Strowman as well as Shinsuke Nakamura versus just about anyone on the Raw side. Due to all of the star power involved in the match, it also leads one to wonder: Who will win this huge match and what might go down to set up future storylines?

The outcome of this match could depend on who WWE wants to push or which future match they are trying to set up. Superstars like John Cena, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, and Finn Balor seem like the least likely survivors at this spot just based on recent situations with their careers. John Cena going over right now doesn’t make sense. Roode, Balor, and Joe are nowhere near title pictures. As for Braun Strowman, WWE seems to have backed off his monstrous push in lieu of a feud with Kane. The finish of their Raw match points to that even more, suggesting that “The Big Red Monster” will play in a part in Braun being eliminated Sunday.

As of now, it’s looking more and more like this match gives WWE a way to oust Kurt Angle from his job. Several finishes could do that. One could have the match getting all the way down to Angle vs. Shane for Team SmackDown. A run-in from an upset Jason Jordan could end up ruining things for Angle somehow, allowing Shane to get the victory. It would result in Jordan turning heel and Angle having to leave as Raw General Manager.

Another possibility would be for the match to come down to Kurt Angle and Triple H for Team Raw with Shane McMahon remaining for Team SmackDown. In classic heel fashion, the “Authority” member could find a way to kick Angle and Pedigree him to leave him for Shane to pin. Somehow, Triple H would need to be counted out or eliminated too. It’s also possible Angle could get pinned and then Triple H wins the match for Raw, giving Stephanie reason to say Angle nearly cost the team the win.

One of the most surprising match finishes, based on the recent news, would be an appearance from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The two SmackDown Live superstars have been complaining about being left off Team SmackDown on recent shows. In real life, the duo was sent home from an overseas tour due to going off script during SmackDown. If they end up costing Team SmackDown the match, it could be a shocking moment for sure, but perhaps that’s in the works.

All that said, WWE is probably most interested in setting something up for WrestleMania 34. A loss by Angle takes him out of the picture for a while but gives him the opportunity for a big return to a pop from the fans. The question is, will it be Triple H vs. Kurt Angle, Angle vs. Shane McMahon, or something completely different that this Survivor Series match sets the stage for?

[Featured Image by WWE]