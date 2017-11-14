Fantasy Football: Sleeper Wide Receivers For Week 11 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Heading into Week 11 of the Fantasy Football season, things are heating up with the playoff chase in full focus. There are just two weeks left in the regular season for most leagues, and there are a lot of fringe playoff teams that need to not only win games but find a way to boost their point totals as well.

Over the past few weeks, sleepers have been a big thing. Sleepers can be the difference between winning a game or coming up short and missing out on the playoffs.

Looking ahead to Week 11, there are quite a few sleepers at every position that should be considered as must-play options.

It is going to be an intriguing week to keep an eye on quite a few different players. At the wide receiver position, there are a lot of favorable matchups. There are some receivers that could help take your team to a key win and closer to your playoff goals.

All of that being said, which five sleeper wide receivers should fantasy football owners seriously consider throwing into their lineup in Week 11?

Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints

First and foremost, Ted Ginn Jr. is a receiver to keep an eye on for the upcoming week. He has been inconsistent so far this season for the Saints but has had some massive performance as well. Ginn faces a Washington Redskins defense that has given up some big games to receivers this week and should be considered as a playable option this week.

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

Nelson Agholor has proven that he is a solid FLEX option for fantasy owners this season and one of the top slot receivers in the NFL. He has had some big games but has also had some duds as well. Going up against a weak Dallas defense should give Agholor a good chance to have a big game.

Paul Richardson, Seattle Seahawks

One of the riskier sleepers this week is Seahawks’ wide receiver Paul Richardson, who is averaging 10.9 fantasy points per week thanks to two big weeks. He had 14 points in Week 7 and then backed that up with 24 points in Week 8. Despite the fact that his last two weeks have been seven and five points respectively, Richardson’s matchup with the Falcons makes him a big sleeper.

Kendall Wright, Chicago Bears

It has been hard to put a Bears’ wide receiver on a “play” list for quite some time. That may be the case, but head coach John Fox showed more trust in Mitchell Trubisky and has no choice but to continue doing so this week. Kendall Wright has been one of his most trusted targets all season long, and that will not change this week against the Detroit Lions.

Terrelle Pryor, Washington Redskins

Washington has not gotten the return that they were hoping for when they signed Terrelle Pryor. He has only had a couple decent weeks but will have another one this week against the Saints. Kirk Cousins needs his No. 1 wide receiver to step up and that is exactly what will happen this week.

