Dallas Cowboys: Why It’s Not Time To Panic Just Yet [Opinion]

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went into Atlanta hoping to make a statement against the Falcons. Instead, it was the Falcons that made a statement. Dallas ended up losing by a final score of 27-7 and were absolutely dominated in almost every single way possible.

Even though the loss was a tough one to swallow for the Cowboys, there is no reason for the panic that has ensued in Dallas. Overreacting to a single loss is a bit too much at this point in the season with as much talent as the Cowboys still have on their roster.

Dallas was forced to play with Ezekiel Elliott and will likely have to for the next five games. They also were without star offensive lineman Tyron Smith. Those were not the only two players inactive for the Cowboys against the Falcons, as they were also missing Dan Bailey, Justin Durant, and Chidobe Awuzie.

Looking ahead at the remainder of the season, there is no reason for the Cowboys to panic. Even without Elliott due to his suspension, the Cowboys are still a legitimate playoff contender in the NFC.

All of that being said, what reasons can be given to support the statement that the Dallas Cowboys should not panic just yet?

"This is a 'Burn The Tape' game for the Dallas Cowboys. It doesn't define them." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/FJNY9y3adN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 13, 2017

Atlanta Is Not a Bad Football Team

Anyone acting like the Cowboys should have won the game this week are underrating the Falcons. Yes, they have struggled this season, but that does not mean they aren’t talented. Atlanta still has plenty of talent on their roster and they played the best they have in a long time against the Cowboys.

Alfred Morris Is a More Than Capable Starting RB

Losing Elliott is an extremely tough situation for the Cowboys, but Alfred Morris is more than capable of stepping up. He carried the football 11 times for 53 yards against the Falcons. Dallas will lose some production on the ground, but Morris will still be able to handle a workload.

Dak Prescott and the Passing Game Are Still Lethal

Dallas has been very happy with the way that Dak Prescott has played so far this season. He struggled a bit against the Falcons due to constant pressure but still didn’t turn the football over. Prescott is still one of the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks and will be just fine moving forward.

Health Will Improve

Having to play without Tyron Smith, Sean Lee, and Ezekiel Elliott is not an easy task. Smith and Lee will be back in the near future, and the overall health of the Cowboys’ roster will improve. Once they get their talent back on the field, Dallas will be just fine.

Inconsistency of the NFC

Simply looking at the NFC playoff picture should help Cowboys’ fans relax as well. Dallas is on the outside looking in as of right now, but teams like the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and even the Falcons all have weaknesses as well. Even though Dallas may have fallen out of the current playoff standings, they will have plenty of opportunities to win their way back in.

Expect to see the Cowboys come out looking to prove that they are contenders next week at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. It won’t be an easy task against the team with the best record in the NFL, but the Cowboys should not panic just yet.

