Seattle Seahawks: Jarvis Landry Should Be An Offseason Target [Opinion]

Jarvis Landry was the topic of trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and it appeared that the Miami Dolphins were listening to offers. He was not traded when everything was said and done, but the future between the Dolphins and Landry appears to be very bleak.

Heading into the 2018 NFL offseason, Landry will be ready to test the free agency market. Miami could decide to keep him, but it appears possible that he could sign elsewhere. If that is the case, there are going to be plenty of teams trying to sign him when free agency opens.

One of those teams should be the Seattle Seahawks, who could use a target across from Doug Baldwin like Landry.

Throughout the course of the 2017 season thus far with the Dolphins, Landry has caught 56 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 94 passes for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Landry would likely be very interested in signing with a team like the Seahawks. He has been forced to play with a couple of quarterbacks who come nowhere close to the level that Russell Wilson plays at. Neither Ryan Tannehill nor Jay Cutler have been able to get the football into Landry’s hands as much as he deserves.

Jarvis Landry: 344 career receptions (most in NFL history in a player's 1st 4 seasons) pic.twitter.com/TeQdMqGm6P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2017

Playing with Wilson would help Landry become one of the top wide receivers in the league once again.

As for the Seahawks’ side of things, they could use another high-profile target for Wilson. Baldwin and Paul Richardson have done a solid job, but adding a legitimate star like Landry would take the Seattle offense to the next level.

Seattle is currently ranked No. 2 in the NFL in passing offense. They trail only the New England Patriots in that category. To see that kind of production from a team without a true superstar receiver is impressive.

Adding Landry to the offense that is ranked second in the NFL in passing offense may not seem like a necessary move. Seattle could spend the money elsewhere, but the impact that Landry can make would help the Seahawks get back to the top of the NFC.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, there are quite a few teams that will compete to sign Landry. If the Seahawks want to bring him in, they will have to be aggressive with an offer.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for Landry. Seattle may not be a team that shows major interest in signing him, but there are a lot of teams who desperately need a receiver with a skill-set like Landry. Some of those teams may include the Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers.

At just 24 years of age, it is time for Landry to begin looking into joining a team that he can compete for a Super Bowl with. Miami cannot offer him that at this point in time, but the Seahawks are one of the NFL’s best teams on both sides of the football. Signing with the Seahawks would give Landry a star quarterback to work with and would give him a chance for a championship.

Expect to see the Seahawks active this coming offseason. Landry may not end up being a free agency target, but they certainly should pursue him.

