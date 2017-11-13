Boston Red Sox: Potential MLB Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The MLB offseason is upon us, and there are quite a few high-caliber players about to hit the free agency market. Looking ahead at the upcoming free agency period, the Boston Red Sox could become major players.

Following a 2017 season that saw the Red Sox finish first in the American League East division with a 93-69 record, Boston knows that they need to make a move or two. After a successful regular season, Boston was quickly knocked out of the postseason by the Houston Astros. Boston didn’t put up much of a fight against the Astros.

Boston has already been mentioned in big trade rumors surrounding Giancarlo Stanton. At this point in time, the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants appear to be the front-runners to acquire him if the Miami Marlins do trade him. That being said, ESPN has reported that the Red Sox are gaining interest in Stanton.

Even if the Red Sox don’t acquire the best slugger in baseball, there are still plenty of options for them in free agency. There aren’t any players who can make the kind of offensive impact that Stanton could, but the Red Sox could certainly bring in a piece or two to help them compete with the Cleveland Indians and Astros next season.

All of that being said, which free agents could be potential targets for the Boston Red Sox this offseason?

Eric Hosmer, First Base

First and foremost, Eric Hosmer appears to be a perfect fit for the Red Sox. They will have a lot of competition in free agency for Hosmer, but he is without question a target. Hosmer would make the Red Sox a much more dangerous offensive power and would be a long-term piece at first base.

red sox seek power — & have 1 or 2 in mind, but so far don't seem focused on giancarlo stanton https://t.co/C1GmYq6OO1 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2017

J.D. Martinez, Outfield

Another player who looks to be a solid target for the Red Sox is outfielder J.D. Martinez. He finished the 2017 season with 45 home runs and 104 RBI’s, while also recording a.303 batting average. Martinez may not be as good as Stanton, but he would add some much-needed pop to the Boston lineup.

Jose Bautista, Outfield

Jose Bautista is not as likely of an option for the Red Sox as Martinez would be, but he is certainly an intriguing bat for Boston to look at. He finished last season with a.203 batting average to go along with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs. Those numbers were not impressive, but his track record speaks for itself, and he could be a solid pickup at a discount due to his production last year.

Trevor Rosenthal, Relief Pitcher

Finally, the Red Sox could look into bringing in another bullpen arm. Trevor Rosenthal pitched 47.2 innings in 2017 for the St. Louis Cardinals, finishing the year with a 3.40 ERA and 11 saves. Boston doesn’t need a closer, but Rosenthal could be a solid reliever ahead of Craig Kimbrel.

There are plenty of other free agents that the Red Sox could consider targeting. These four players are all capable of stepping into a role in Boston and could help them take the next step in 2018.

Expect to see the Red Sox be one of the most active teams in baseball this offseason. They are looking to make some big moves, and it would not be shocking to see one of these free agents end up with the Sox.

[Featured Image by Matt York/AP Images]