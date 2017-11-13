Green Bay Packers: Takeaways From 23-16 Win Over Bears [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers went into their Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears knowing that it was a must-win situation for them. After losing three straight since Aaron Rodgers’ injury, the Packers were on the outside looking in when it came to the NFC playoff race but came through with a huge win over Chicago. They would still miss the playoffs if the season ended today, but a 5-4 record keeps them in contention.

There is a slight chance that Rodgers could return late in the season. If Hundley can keep the Packers in playoff contention, it could give Rodgers a chance to come back and make a postseason run.

That being said, beating the Bears is always a sweet feeling for the Packers and their fans. Walking into Soldier Field and taking the Bears down without their star quarterback and with plenty of other injuries was a big step in the right direction for the Packers.

Unfortunately, more injuries occurred this week. Aaron Jones left the game with a knee injury and is expected to miss some time. Ty Montgomery also was forced out of the game early with a rib injury.

All of that being said, what takeaways can be seen for the Packers coming out of their 23-16 win over the Bears?

Brett Hundley Might Just Be Good Enough

Finally, the Packers saw the version of Hundley that Mike McCarthy has been waiting for the last couple weeks. Hundley completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 212 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He made some Rodgers-like throws throughout the game and might just be good enough to keep the Packers in contention until Rodgers returns.

Green Bay’s Running Back Situation Is Finally Fixed

How many teams could see their top two running backs go down and still have an extremely talented rookie left to take over the lead role? Jones finished the game with three carries for 12 yards, Montgomery with six carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, with Jamaal Williams coming in to rack up 67 yards on 20 carries. Green Bay’s ground game has been a weakness in recent years, but not anymore.

Davante Adams Could Be a Legitimate No. 1 Target

Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Davante Adams has been auditioning for a big contract in free agency. He is likely to price himself out of the Packers’ budget. That is a very unfortunate possibility for Green Bay, but Adams is starting to prove that he could be a legitimate No. 1 target.

Nick Perry Is Still an Elite Pass Rusher

Green Bay has struggled putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season and Nick Perry’s lack of production was a major concern. He showed that he is still one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers this week. Perry finished the game with six tackles and three sacks, which is a great sign for the Packers.

Expect to see the Packers take this win and try to build off of it. They have another must-win game next week at Lambeau Field against the Baltimore Ravens. Beating the Bears may not be thought of as a huge accomplishment, but the Packers needed to find a way to get a win to boost their confidence.

