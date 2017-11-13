Feminism Gets An Unfortunate Facelift In The Age of Trump [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Two years ago, on November 4th, I attended a Gloria Steinem book signing in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At the conclusion of the event, I had the opportunity to interact with her. I was admittedly overcome. I stood before someone that has made a tremendous difference in the fight for gender equality. Certainly, over the years, Steinem has done more than the many that simply limit themselves to expressing empty rhetoric and applauding nondescript firsts. For instance, she supported the indomitable Shirley Chisholm in her presidential bid. This was a notable example of her activism with a purpose. Today, in sharp contrast, focus is often lacking in what passes for feminist activity in the age of Trump.

Earlier in the year, several manifestations that highlighted concerns surrounding gender inequality took place. One such event was the strike, “A Day Without A Woman.” This was a follow-up to the Women’s March that, for many, had been an opportunity to voice disapproval of Trump and his policies. Both, however, lacked clarity. Rather than focus squarely on women’s rights, the platform encompassed wide-ranging issues, including the call for rights for illegal aliens, that had been unceremoniously shoved under the umbrella of gender equality. So, those that held a broader antipathy of President Trump’s agenda attempted to make their own more appealing by packaging it as a newfangled feminism.

More recently, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations, actress Alyssa Milano urged others to share their stories of abuse using the now ubiquitous hashtag #MeToo. Twitter was inundated with a tsunami of responses. Seeing so many people find the courage to speak out was heartening. Nevertheless, Milano’s plea for others to articulate their harassment could not change the fact that she chose to remain silent rather than condemn Weinstein’s conduct. Denouncing the now disgraced film producer would have been a courageous act. In comparison, this hashtag activism, in the age of Trump, seems like a rather facile response.

There are then people such as Scarlett Archer. The British actress recently lent her voice to the chorus of #MeToo with a tweet.

To the guy who just sexually harassed me on the tube – I hate you. I hate you SO much but I didn’t have the guts to say anything. I just took it. Then cried. Like too many women. I’m glad we’re getting angry. ???????????? — Scarlett Archer (@ScarlettArcher) November 11, 2017

While some were understandably concerned, others criticized Archer for providing few details. There were even those that accused her of seeking attention.

Feminism is a noble ideology and movement. To the benefit of this country (and others), it has enabled women to lead productive lives of their own choosing. Under the Trump administration, however, some activists have attempted to give feminism a facelift, which has made it seemingly unrecognizable to what it was before.

