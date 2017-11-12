Donald Trump Cozying Up To Communists And Undermining His Own Intelligence Agencies [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

President Donald Trump is now in the Philippines as his 12-day tour of Asia draws to a close. Before Trump left on his trip, many commentators were concerned about how he would deal with the thorny issue of North Korea. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was feared that North Korea would conduct a missile or nuclear test whilst Trump was in the region. To date, that hasn’t happened, but North Korea has been one of the primary issues during the trip.

Last week, CNN reported that Trump had “extended an olive branch” to North Korea. Admittedly, Trump did warn that North Korea should “not try us,” but in comparison to his Twitter tirades, President Trump used more moderate language and even suggested that a diplomatic solution was still possible.

Visits to China and a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin were always likely to be the most important events on Trump’s tour, but many will have been surprised to see how Trump reacted to those meetings. Bizarrely, Trump was effusive in his praise for both Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Consider this for a moment. What we saw was the leader of the free world cozying up to two communist dictators.

Even before President Trump left for Asia, he used Twitter to congratulate President Xi on “his extraordinary elevation.” As reported by the Independent, Xi Jinping’s “extraordinary elevation” actually means that he has taken total and absolute control of China. Xi Jinping now controls every facet of the lives of 1.4 billion people. His authority is absolute, his word controls the military, the economy, the internet and also culture, religion, and morals.

In short, Donald Trump is expressing his admiration for a communist dictator of a country with an appalling human rights record, and whom he previously accused of “raping” the U.S. economy. Extraordinarily, as reported by The Guardian, Trump even went so far as to totally reverse his views of the trade relationships between the U.S. and China. Instead of “raping” the U.S. economy, China is given “great credit,” and previous U.S. administrations are responsible for the $300 billion trade deficit. Even by President Trump’s standards, this represents an extraordinary about-face.

If there is one thing that has overshadowed every aspect of Trump’s presidency, it is the allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to undermine Hillary Clinton’s campaign. With the Mueller investigation drawing ever closer to Trump’s inner circle, it was no surprise to see Trump, once again, claim that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

As reported by the Independent, Trump told reporters that he had spoken to Putin about the allegations, and believed him when he said he had not.

“He [Putin] said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did, and I believe, I really believe that, when he tells me that he means it.”

Of course, if Trump believes Putin, then he rejects the information provided to him by U.S. intelligence agencies, all of whom have made it absolutely clear that they believe that Russia meddled in the election. Extraordinarily, Trump is already trying to put distance between himself and the comments about Putin.

During a news conference with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Trump said that the U.S. intelligence agencies are “led by fine people,” and that he believed “very much in our intelligence agencies.”

Back on October 21, President Trump took to Twitter to address stories that the Russian’s had paid to place anti-Clinton advertisements on Facebook and Google. You can see some of the advertisements in this article by the Huffington Post.

Keep hearing about "tiny" amount of money spent on Facebook ads. What about the billions of dollars of Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC & CBS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Crooked Hillary Clinton spent hundreds of millions of dollars more on Presidential Election than I did. Facebook was on her side, not mine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Almost unbelievably, the recently leaked Paradise Papers reveal that Russia paid for those advertisements through a company that was co-founded by Jared Kushner, president Trump’s son-in-law. As reported by The Guardian, Russian technology magnate Yuri Milner funded “substantial stakes” in Facebook and Twitter through a company co-owned by Kushner. The investments were on behalf of two Russian state institutions with direct ties to Vladimir Putin.

It is widely expected that Jared Kushner will be indicted by the Mueller investigation for money laundering. As reported by Newsweek, Kushner’s Russian links and meetings with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya are at the heart of the Mueller investigation. With Mueller reaching into the very heart of Trump’s family, it is small wonder that President Trump wants us to believe that he believes Vladimir Putin.

It has been another extraordinary week for President Trump and U.S. politics. Most extraordinary of all was seeing, arguably the most right-wing president in U.S. history, President Trump lining up to praise two communist dictators. The ideological ground between Trump and the leaders of China and Russia could not be wider. Perhaps President Trump is attracted to Putin and Xi Jinping for reasons other than ideology. Perhaps what Trump really admires is men who seize absolute power over their nations and whose opponents often end up in jail or simply disappear?

