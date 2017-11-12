Fantasy Football: Sleeper Running Backs For Week 10 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The fantasy football season is drawing close to playoff time and Week 10 could be a make-or-break week for many teams. It has been a tough season with all of the injuries and busts, but there have also been big breakout performances for quite a few players as well.

Looking ahead at this week’s matchups, there are quite a few sleepers at many different positions. There are some running backs outside of the top backs that could be huge hits if they are placed in the starting lineup. That being said, playing a sleeper is always a tough call.

While playing a sleeper can be difficult over a proven veteran, for some teams this week, it is a necessity. There are some teams that will need to put up big point totals in order to make the playoffs. If that is the case for your team, make sure to check out sleeper pickups for this week.

All of that being said, which five running backs should be considered solid sleeper plays for Week 10?

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn’t make things easy for Marlon Mack, but there is no denying his potential. Indianapolis has been working Mack into more touches and will continue doing so throughout the remainder of the season. Mack might not have a big game, but there is certainly a chance that he puts up 12-15 points.

Marlon Mack leads all RBs in breakaway % pic.twitter.com/RPA31FIfGo — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 7, 2017

Alfred Morris, Dallas Cowboys

Even though some may think that the Cowboys’ running game will take a back seat, don’t expect to see Jason Garrett think that way. Alfred Morris has been solid in limited opportunities and will receive a heavy workload. Playing behind one of the top offensive lines in the NFL bodes well for Morris this week.

Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants

Last week, Orleans Darkwa racked up 71 yards on 16 carries against a tough Rams defense. Going up against the 49ers will help Darkwa this week. There is no telling what to expect from any part of the Giants’ offense, but Darkwa could be a solid play this week.

Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins

Finally, Kenyan Drake could end up being a major hit for anyone willing to put him into their lineup. He had a big game last week for the Dolphins, rushing for 69 yards on just nine carries, and catching six passes for 35 yards. Drake isn’t going to have an easy day against a tough Carolina defense, but Miami will give him plenty of touches to work with.

Former #Bama RB Kenyan Drake had a big game last night for the Dolphins with 15 touches for 104 yards. pic.twitter.com/p01WTLNKWJ — BamaOnLine (@BamaOnLine247) November 6, 2017

Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

It has been an up-and-down season for Tevin Coleman, to say the very least. He is not someone to throw in your lineup unless you are in a PPR league, but if you are, he could be a great play. Dallas does not have a great defense and Coleman could end up being a dangerous dual-threat back this week.

Are you planning to start one of these sleeper running backs this week? Would you add any other running backs to the list?

[Featured Image by Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini]