Is There Enough Time To Get Excited About AJ Styles Versus Brock Lesnar? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

When AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal on Smackdown Live to become the WWE champion the wrestling world collectively had a sigh of relief. With Survivor Series around the corner, one of the most important matches was Jinder Mahal against Brock Lesnar.

Mahal versus Lesnar was billed as champion versus champion, with Lesnar holding the Universal belt. Knowing the back story of Mahal, any bit of hype and billing towards the bout was met with a lackluster response. That changed last Tuesday night.

This past Tuesday, the WWE decided to go into a new course — crown a new WWE champion. The end result treated WWE fans to AJ Styles winning the title (courtesy of Bleacher Report) over Jinder Mahal. It is a finale, which leaves little wiggle room for a return match between Styles and Mahal for the foreseeable future. The WWE’s choice has plenty of fans delighted. However, some muddiness remains.

Is less than two weeks enough time to build up some legitimate buzz for AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar?

Styles’ win leaves open two nights for on-air promotion for his showdown with Lesnar. The next episodes of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live will be chock-full of hype for a match that should not have happened.

FUN FACT: AJ Styles’ victory over Jinder Mahal last night on #SDLive was the first time ever the WWE Championship has changed hands in the UK. pic.twitter.com/H6kGkpiSPi — PWStream (@PWStream) November 8, 2017

AJ Styles facing Brock Lesnar is a dream match for WWE fans. It was a match that the WWE officially announced (courtesy of WWE.com) soon after AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal.

There are several reasons to be excited about AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar. Those reasons include: the historic careers of AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, their overall athleticism, and the contrasting styles of both superstars could make for a good match.

AJ Styles is a throwback in-ring performer of the iron man variety. He can take a pounding for a lengthy period of time. Also, Styles has a varied offensive attack which keeps him in every contest, regardless of his opponents size.

Judging by the reaction in Manchester last night after winning the WWE championship you’d think I was from the UK. Truth is, I’ve spent a lot of time in this part of the world and they have always treated me as one of their own. Thank you — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 8, 2017

Brock Lesnar is more of a dominant wrestler, who has a laundry list of squash matches on his resume. Including superstars, whom WWE fans did not anticipate Lesnar being dominant against. There is a fear that AJ Styles is the next WWE superstar on Lesnar’s list. That leaves to the reasons why the AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar may not work.

Because there is so little time to promote AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar, fans have to hope for a great in-ring product. If the match does not live up to the billing, it will leave fans with a bad taste in their mouths.

@ajstylesp1 looks to show how phenomenal he truly is against #WWEChampion @jindermahal tonight on #SDLive! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

Going back into recent history with the brief feud between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. WWE fans were expecting a back and forth, instead, Lesnar won with a simple F-5. A similar ending could take place with Styles, a lesser opponent physically in the ring.

A match such as AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar needs a lot promotion. Especially given that the match is the main event for WWE Survivor Series 2017. Not hearing Paul Heyman bemoan for weeks in an effort to build up this dream match, as AJ Styles talks about being the underdog is nearly criminal.

How do you see AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar going?

[Featured Image by WWE.com]