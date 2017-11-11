iPhone X Screen: Is It Really The Best On The Market? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A recent piece on the Inquisitr listed how the iPhone X stereo speakers are really the biggest update on the iPhone X. However, it’s also important to note that the 5.8-inch OLED screen on Apple’s smartphone is a major upgrade as well. It’s the biggest upgrade for a screen that Apple has made since the iPhone 4 in 2010 — this is when Apple introduced their “Retina” display.

Displaymate, the popular website that ranks screens, gave the one on the iPhone X an “A+,” ranking it as the best screen ever on a smartphone. The site says that not only does the iPhone X screen have the highest absolute color accuracy for any display, but it’s also the brightest one ever.

But that’s not it – the iPhone X also has the highest contrast ratio and screen reflectance. And iPhone X users are praising the screen left and right on Twitter.

The screen on the iPhone X is just so beautiful man! I love it — W.A.S. (@Cudderrrrr) November 10, 2017

#iPhoneX early impressions. Screen is amazing. Really fast OS. 3D Touch/haptic feedback (new to me from a 6+) is really good. — Jared Windridge (@jaredwindridge) November 10, 2017

However, on 9to5Mac, commenters after the article about the iPhone X screen don’t necessarily agree that it’s the best one.

“Samsung has a 1440p display and 521PPI while iPhone X has only 1125p display and 458PPI. Samsung is way better you iSheep!” exclaims AndreiD.

“Samsung’s displays are brighter. The world doesn’t end at Displaymate,” says Raven Ridge.

While the iPhone X does have a great screen, it’s hard to say that it’s better than Samsung’s screen on the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+. Samsung’s phones offer more saturated colors, which some people like for watching movies and viewing photos. Samsung’s screens are more user-customizable as well. For example, you can choose between different screen resolutions and four different screen modes – Adaptive, AMOLED Cinema, AMOLED Photo, and Basic.

It’s hard to notice a huge difference between the contrast ratios, color reproduction, and brightness between the iPhone 8 Plus screen and the iPhone X screen. Part of that is because the LED screen on the iPhone 8 Plus is already outstanding. Therefore, the iPhone X screen is not the revelation that Apple and others are making it out to be. It’s excellent, but not much of a change for Apple as the new lively stereo speakers are.

The iPhone X screen, however, outdoes all others when it comes to viewing in direct sunlight as the screen doesn’t lose any of its color saturation, viewing angles, or contrast ratio. The screens on Samsung’s latest smartphones are also great for viewing in direct sunlight, but lose a little bit of their luster in this situation. Still, Samsung has come a long way from 2010, when viewing the Korean company’s tablet and smartphone screens under direct sunlight was almost impossible.

Do you own the iPhone X? If so, what do you think of Apple’s new screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]