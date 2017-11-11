Boston Celtics Should Try To Acquire Julius Randle From Lakers [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA to start the 2017-18 season. Even after losing Gordon Hayward to what is expected to be a season-ending injury, they have started the year with an 11-2 record and have done so while still gaining chemistry with all the new additions.

Unfortunately, despite the hot start, the Celtics are not expected to be able to compete come playoff time. Why would they be unable to do so even with how well they have shown they can play? Quite simply, they lack depth and the some of the depth that they do have is widely considered to be playing above their potential.

That could make Danny Ainge and the Celtics look to acquire a piece or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

If the Celtics do look to make a trade, there are a few different players that could make perfect sense. One of those players is Thaddeus Young, who we have already covered being a potential trade target here at the Inquisitr. Another potential trade target could be Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Julius Randle, who doesn’t appear to be a long-term piece of their puzzle.

Julius Randle is “very unlikely” to remain with Lakers long term. (h/t @MyNBAUpdate) pic.twitter.com/XtEJ82dI5W — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 9, 2017

Randle has had an inconsistent role for the Lakers so far this season. He has averaged just 19.2 minutes per game and has scored 11.4 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds. Those numbers are extremely solid for the role that Randle has had and he has also shot an impressive 60.7 percent from the field overall.

Boston could use a versatile forward like Randle. He is a capable scorer and rebounder, which is obvious from his statistics, but he is also a solid defender. Randle cannot be considered a “lockdown” defender, but he does have strength and athleticism which allows him to defend opposing forwards well.

At just 22 years of age, Randle is already at a crossroads in his career. A trade to Boston would give him a much more consistent role and an opportunity to showcase his skills for a bigger contract in the future.

It is unclear whether the Lakers are interested in trading Randle at this point in time. He may not have a key role, but he is excellent depth for the young L.A. roster.

Julius Randle has been excellent for the Lakers in limited minutes this year. Only 3 players have been more accurate than Randle near the rim (and they're all superstars): Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. Good stuff, @BryanKalbrosky: https://t.co/5y0j3gEXuw — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 11, 2017

That being said, if Randle truly isn’t a long-term piece for the Lakers, Magic Johnson would likely pull the trigger on a trade if he was offered something good in return.

Needless to say, adding Randle would make the Celtics a much larger threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. He would add offense and rebounding to a team who could use another bench piece with those abilities.

Acquiring a talent like Randle won’t be cheap for the Celtics, but could be a long-term investment as well. Randle is the type of player that the Celtics should trade for and try to sign to a contract extension.

One thing is for sure, which is that the Celtics cannot afford to keep their current roster if they hope to compete in the playoffs this season. They could wait until next year when Hayward returns, but acquiring Randle could make them a threat to Cleveland, who has yet to find their chemistry and have major concerns surrounding them.

Expect to see Boston look into multiple trade scenarios as the season moves forward. Randle may not end up being a trade target for them, but he certainly looks like a perfect fit.

Do you think the Boston Celtics should look into acquiring Julius Randle? What other players do you think they should look into trading for? Let us know your thoughts!

[Featured Image by Jae C. Hong/AP Images]