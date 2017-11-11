NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Players Who Could Be Traded Before Trade Deadline [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The 2017-18 NBA season is less than a month into existence but that hasn’t stopped the NBA trade rumors gossip mill from churning. With teams struggling, there will always be rumors about possible deals. While some will consist of big-name players, oftentimes it’s the role players who often make a difference in a title run. Here are five players who might be traded.

Jahlil Okafor (Philadelphia 76ers): There’s no reason to believe that the Philadelphia 76ers will hold on to Okafor after the NBA trade deadline passes. With teams in need of either a starting center or power forward, Okafor’s name might be at the top of the list. With the Sixers loaded in the frontcourt, the team has expressed interest in accepting a second-round pick if need be. What this does is open up a slew of possibilities. Okafor is only 21-years-old and has plenty of upside. If traded to the right team, he could blossom.

Kyle O’Quinn (New York Knicks): The New York Knicks have no more use for the rebounding force. With Enes Kanter, Willy Hernangomez, and the return of Joakim Noah, that leaves no room for O’Quinn. There are teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder who could use the services in which O’Quinn provides. For the season, he’s come off the bench in all 11 games with averages of seven points and six rebounds but giving more time, he could be a factor for a team with playoff aspirations.

Julius Randle (Los Angeles Lakers): The Lakers are rebuilding and while Randle was once mentioned in their future plans, that all has come to a halt. Randle has regressed in 2017 instead of showing the promise he displayed last season. With Larry Nance Jr. out for a month, Randle has yet to prove his worth. But, the issue has been the emergence of rookie Kyle Kuzma. If the Lakers were to receive a good offer like Jahlil Okafor, then his days in L.A. could be over.

Nikola Mirotic (Chicago Bulls): While Mirotic was once seen as a prominent member of the Chicago Bulls future, a locker room incident changed that for the worse. The Bulls could have their hands tied here and some lucky team will end up with a player who has the skills to beat a defense in the post and on the perimeter.

JUST IN: Nikola Mirotic has to go, as #Bulls locker room has Bobby Portis’ backhttps://t.co/mwMghDjzjl pic.twitter.com/c6E3jbTQz5 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 8, 2017

Kenneth Faried (Denver Nuggets): Why Faried is still on the Denver Nuggets continues to baffle me. For the last two seasons, there have been rumors of the Nuggets trying their best to trade Faried, however, he’s still a member of the team. While his production has dipped due to his minutes taking a hit, Faried can still produce. A team like the Nets or Atlanta Hawks could surely use his services on the glass and in the transition aspect.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]