Atlanta Falcons: Why They Will Defeat The Dallas Cowboys In Week 10 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There are quite a few big games on the NFL schedule in Week 10, but one of the most anticipated matchups is the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Once considered the best team in the NFC, the Falcons have struggled of late. Dallas, on the other hand, has found their groove and appear to be serious contenders once again.

As the two teams prepare to face off against each other on Sunday afternoon, the Falcons are in desperate need of coming through with a statement win.

Atlanta has lost four out of their last five games. Their offense has looked inconsistent and sometimes downright poor. Defensively, they have lost the swagger and energy that helped get them to the Super Bowl last season.

Going up against a dual-threat quarterback like Dak Prescott will be a tough task for the Falcons’ defense. Thankfully, Cowboys’ star running back Ezekiel Elliott will be forced to miss the game due to an upheld six-game suspension that he will start serving this week. That is a break for Atlanta, but that far from guarantees them a win.

All of that being said, what reasons can be given to support the statement that the Atlanta Falcons will move to 5-4 with a key victory over the Cowboys on Sunday?

According to @FiveThirtyEight, we have a 56% chance to win on Sunday. ???? Early Bird – https://t.co/ctdJ60O1ku pic.twitter.com/gmBrj6XI1h — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 9, 2017

Absence of Ezekiel Elliott

As we have already mentioned, Ezekiel Elliott will not be playing this week. He has been playing at a high level in recent weeks and would have projected to have a big game against the Atlanta defense. His absence will allow the Falcons to focus on shutting down Prescott and will allow them to attempt putting more pressure on him.

Offense Has Yet to Find Its Groove

Perhaps the biggest concern for the Falcons this season has been the disappointment that their offense has shown. They were one of the most dangerous units in the league last season and have yet to find their groove. While it is a major concern, the Falcons have too much talent to continue having major offensive struggles much longer.

Homefield Advantage Is Key

To say that playing in Atlanta gives the Falcons an advantage is an understatement. Atlanta is one of the most formidable places for opposing teams to play and crowd noise could become a key factor.

Dallas Has an Extremely Porous Defense

Dallas has seen their defense play above and beyond their potential over the past couple of season. That will not continue this week against Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and the Falcons’ offense. Steve Sarkisian has struggled to figure out how to get the offense back on track, but this week gives them an ideal opportunity to find some momentum.

Expect to see these two teams put on an entertaining performance. Dallas is not going to go down without a fight, but without Elliott they will come up short. Atlanta will get the statement win that they have been searching for and will be able to use the win as a stepping stone to getting back to Super Bowl contention.

Do you think the Atlanta Falcons will take care of business this week against the Dallas Cowboys? What are your final score predictions? Let us know your thoughts!

[Featured Image by Paul Sancya/AP Images]