Denver Broncos Should Aggressively Pursue An Andrew Luck Trade [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Andrew Luck is one of the most talked about names in the NFL due to the drama he has had with the Indianapolis Colts and his injury this season. He has been placed on injured reserve, which has ended his season without a single game played. Now, rumors are surfacing that his future with the Colts could be in jeopardy.

Some have suggested that the Colts could look to trade Luck this offseason. Others have mentioned that Luck’s career could be at risk due to the shoulder injury that he has struggled to overcome.

Last season with the Colts, Luck was able to play in 15 regular season games. He completed 63.5 percent of his pass attempts for 4,240 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Luck showed flashes of his full potential with a lot of improvement in the turnover category that he has struggled with throughout his career.

All of that being said, if the Colts do choose to trade Luck, there is one team in particular that should do everything in their power to acquire him.

John Elway and the Denver Broncos have had success bringing in former Colts’ quarterbacks in the past. They were able to sign Peyton Manning after he was released by the Colts. If Luck is available, Elway should offer anything he possibly can to acquire the current Colts’ star.

This just in: The Colts announced Andrew Luck will be placed on Injured Reserve for the rest of the 2017 season. pic.twitter.com/NiQUfF665i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2017

There is no guarantee that Chris Ballard will actually place Luck on the trade block. Indianapolis could choose to stick with Luck and hope that the two sides can put an end to the drama and get back into serious playoff contention. That is one course of action, but many reports have come out about Luck wanting out of Indianapolis and a rift between the star quarterback and franchise owner Jim Irsay.

Indianapolis could choose to move forward with Jacoby Brissett as their starter. They also are projected to get a top-seven draft pick that they could target one of the top quarterbacks with.

Any trade for Luck would not come cheap for the Broncos. They would have to load the offer up with picks and possibly even talented players. Ballard will not trade his star quarterback without getting blown away by an offer.

Obviously, acquiring Luck would be a long shot for the Broncos. Very rarely does a franchise trade the face of their team. Luck and the Colts may have some drama between them, but it doesn’t seem like either side is terribly motivated to move on from the other.

Could the Colts trade Andrew Luck? For the right price. They should. https://t.co/zWSQRuY80B — 12up (@12upSport) November 9, 2017

Needless to say, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on Luck’s situation in Indianapolis this offseason. There will be quite a few rumors coming out when the offseason comes around. Denver may not have a chance to acquire Luck, but doing everything in their power to entice the Colts to pull the trigger on a trade would be wise.

Denver currently has a mess at the quarterback position. Trevor Siemian looked solid to start the season, but fell apart and lost the job. Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch are both solid backups, but neither quarterback is an ideal NFL starter.

If the Broncos were to acquire Luck, they would immediately jump back to being a Super Bowl contender. Luck would have Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to work with, which is more than he’s had with the Colts. Denver and Luck would be a perfect match if the Broncos could convince the Colts to deal him.

Don’t expect a trade to happen this offseason involving Luck. More than likely, the Colts will hold onto him and hope to turn their franchise around with him under center.

Even with that being the likely scenario, Denver should throw an aggressive offer at the Colts and see if they can make something work.

Do you think the Denver Broncos should try to acquire Andrew Luck? Will the Indianapolis Colts even consider trading him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Joe Mahoney/AP Images]