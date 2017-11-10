Green Bay Packers: Jimmy Graham Makes Perfect Sense In Free Agency [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jimmy Graham has been one of the NFL’s most dangerous tight ends throughout the majority of his career and is set to hit free agency this coming offseason. He is a player that isn’t talked about enough, even though he has had a big 2017 season for the Seattle Seahawks. That will change when free agency opens up this coming offseason.

At this point in time, there is no telling what Seattle will do in free agency. They could look to re-sign Graham, although there are rumors that they will let him walk if he finds a better deal than they are currently willing to offer him.

If that is the case, Ted Thompson and the Green Bay Packers should make an aggressive push to sign Graham.

Green Bay once again has a need at the tight end position. They were hoping that the three-year deal they signed Martellus Bennett to during the last offseason would fix that area of their offense. Unfortunately, Bennett did not end up working out for the Packers and ended up getting cut.

Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers are the current tight ends on the Packers’ roster. Rodgers will be able to hit free agency following the 2017 season, while Kendricks is not an ideal starting tight end.

Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL, and there has been quite a bit of speculation that he could get frustrated with the Packers’ inability to put championship-caliber talent around him. Losing Bennett will likely frustrate Rodgers, but replacing him with Graham would be a huge step in the right direction for Green Bay.

Throughout the course of the 2017 season thus far, Graham has caught 39 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, Graham caught 65 passes for 923 yards and six touchdowns.

There is no telling what kind of money Graham will be looking for in free agency. He is coming off of a contract that has paid him $7.9 million this season. Graham likely won’t get $8 million, but it would be reasonable to assume that $6-7 million per year would be ideal for him.

If that is the price range, Green Bay should jump on the opportunity to sign him. Graham would likely be intrigued by the opportunity to sign with the Packers. He would be able to compete for a Super Bowl and play with the best quarterback in the NFL.

Graham is going to receive plenty of interest on the open market. There are quite a few teams that could use an upgrade at the tight end position. Even at 30 years of age, Graham is still a dangerous weapon.

Another potential free agent tight end that the Packers could target is Tyler Eifert. Eifert is an intriguing fit, but his injury issues make him a Plan B type of option for the Packers if they cannot get Graham.

All of that being said, Graham certainly seems like an ideal fit for the Packers. It is a shame that things did not work out with Bennett, but losing him and adding Graham would be an upgrade for Green Bay. Keeping Rodgers happy should be the Packers’ primary goal and bringing in a piece like Graham for him to use would help accomplish that goal.

Expect to see the Packers be more active in free agency this coming offseason than they have been in years past. Graham may not end up being one of their targets, but he certainly should be.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers should pursue Jimmy Graham in free agency this offseason? What other free agency options do you think they should target?

[Featured Image by Bill Kostroun/AP Images]