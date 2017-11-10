Chicago Cubs: Could C.C. Sabathia Be A Free Agency Option? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Theo Epstein and the Chicago Cubs are heading into what is expected to be a busy offseason. They have some question marks following their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, but are only a move or two away from getting back to the World Series.

Heading into free agency this offseason, the Cubs will have some major decisions to make. Both Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis are set to hit the open market. Chicago would like to re-sign both players, but at this point in time it doesn’t appear likely that Arrieta will be returning to the Cubs.

Davis will likely end up staying with the Cubs when everything is said and done. That being said, he will not be cheap to retain with plenty of interest from other teams driving his price up.

Joe Maddon and company could be facing a bit of a rotation crisis. Arrieta is likely gone, while John Lackey is also set to hit free agency. Lackey is not a player that the Cubs have shown interest in bringing back yet, which isn’t terribly surprising after the disappointing 2017 season that he had.

Now, the Cubs could turn to free agency or the trade market to bring in a couple more rotation arms. There is one intriguing option that the Cubs have not been linked to in free agency. Outside of the usual targets like Alex Cobb, Yu Darvish, and Lance Lynn, there is another star pitcher who is coming off of a huge season.

Could the Chicago Cubs consider pursuing a short-term deal with New York Yankees’ impending free agent C.C. Sabathia?

Last season with the Yankees, Sabathia had a major career resurgence. He ended up with a 14-5 record to go along with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. New York relied on him heavily all year long and he had some big starts for the Yankees in the postseason as well.

Many believe that the Yankees will end up bringing him back when everything is said and done. That may be the case, but the Cubs could be a landing spot if he does end up leaving the Yankees.

Chicago needs to bring in quality pitching this offseason. Epstein would likely prefer to bring in younger pitchers that they have locked into contracts for the future, but signing Sabathia to a one or two-year deal might be an ideal fit for the Cubs. It would be a similar move to bring in veteran pitching like they made when they signed Lackey a couple years back.

At 37 years old, Sabathia is in the final years of what has been a stellar career. He will want to compete for a championship, which is something that the Cubs can offer him as well.

Even if the Cubs lose Arrieta and Lackey, they still have three very good arms at the top of their rotation. Jose Quintana, Kyle Hendricks, and Jon Lester will remain from this year. Adding Sabathia as the No. 4 starter would make the Cubs’ rotation even more dangerous next season.

While it is certainly an intriguing thought to think about, it will all depend on what Sabathia is looking for this offseason. Chicago will have plenty of options to choose from, but Sabathia certainly looks like he good be a good fit for the Cubs if they choose to bring in another veteran starter.

Do you think the Chicago Cubs should consider signing C.C. Sabathia this offseason? If not, who do you want to see them target? Let us know your thoughts!

[Featured Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]