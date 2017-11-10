Intelligence Expert Says Russia Has Created Fake Trump ‘Pee Pee Tapes’ To Muddy The Waters [Opinion]

Author and intelligence expert John Schindler, who is a former National Security Agency intelligence analyst and counterintelligence officer, and is currently a professor of strategy at the Naval War College, states in a story for Observer today that it seems unlikely that the legendary “pee pee tape” actually exists. He goes on to say, however, that it is very possible that there are, in fact, several tapes in the hands of various world intelligence agencies that depict Donald Trump performing acts far worse than watching prostitutes urinating on a hotel bed, sometimes with children as young as 13 years of age. His most disturbing assessment, though, is that, while one or more or the tapes is undoubtedly genuine, Russia has been producing and distributing fake Donald Trump sex tapes in an effort to muddy the waters.

The intent would be obvious if you think about it, and entirely fitting the pattern of the way we have been played by Vladimir Putin to this point. We now know for a fact that Russia has been bombarding us with fake news stories. This happened in the lead up to the 2016 election, it happened in the aftermath, and it is still happening to this day. We know they used targeted ads on Facebook and Twitter, aimed at both the left and right poles of the political spectrum, to sow discord, get Donald Trump elected, and then keep us divided and in a state of chaos, so that our ability to fight back is heavily compromised.

They have been enormously effective, to the point that we were attacked by a hostile power to subvert our democratic process, and a good percentage of the country doesn’t even believe that attack occurred. Imagine the effect if Russia were able to get one or more intelligence agency, television network, or major newspaper to run with one of the fake tapes. They would easily be discredited, which would make it much more likely, should actual footage of Trump engaged in sexual misconduct emerge, that it would not be taken seriously and lumped in with those already debunked as fake.

Schindler believes that, based on Trump’s history and character, it is entirely plausible that Russia has been well aware of his escapades and was successful in capturing them on film. There have been numerous allegations, from a many as 19 women, of Trump’s penchant for sexual harassment and assault, and for years there have been hushed whispers that he is not particularly discerning about the age of his conquests. He is one of the many to show up on billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious “friends list” (of course, Bill Clinton has too), and Trump was known to frequent Epstein’s parties. There is even the case of Katie Johnson, who claims that Trump raped her at one of Epstein’s parties and has taken the case to court and dropped it several times. Trump himself has never been shy about bragging about his attraction for younger women.

“Now, somebody who a lot of people don’t give credit to but in actuality is really beautiful is Paris Hilton. I’ve known Paris Hilton from the time she’s 12. Her parents are friends of mine, and the first time I saw her she walked into a room and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?'”

The most sobering claim that Schindler makes in his piece is that, while he believes it a good possibility that footage of Trump engaging in behavior that would shock and scandalize the average American citizen exists, he doesn’t believe that footage will ever see the light of day. The problem is that, with so many fakes about, and both Russian and Trump-friendly American media sources like Fox News and Breitbart ready to pounce on any inconsistency, the standard that would have to be reached to prove that a tape is genuine would be so high as to be almost certainly insurmountable.

As Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia marches on, we will undoubtedly get answers to some of our burning questions in the weeks and months to come. If John Schindler is correct, though, we may never get to see what is on Trump’s so-called “pee pee tape.”

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]