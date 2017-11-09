New York Yankees: Bold Predictions For MLB Offseason [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The New York Yankees are entering an important offseason after making it all the way to the ALCS last season. It has already been an offseason of change for them, as the Yankees decided to fire Joe Girardi after the season one an incredibly shocking decision. Most New York fans are not happy with the decision, but there are some that believe the move was a good one.

Now, the Yankees will look to make some moves to get back to the top of the American League. Beating out the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, and Cleveland Indians will not be easy, but with the right additions, the Yankees will have a chance.

Looking ahead at the free agency market, there are a few players who could be perfect additions for the Yankees. There are also a few players who they should try to re-sign from last year’s team.

As far as the trade market, the Yankees could make some big moves for more offense. There are a few different sluggers that are expected to be available in trade talks that could make sense for the Yankees.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the New York Yankees’ upcoming offseason?

New York Yankees Sign Yu Darvish

One of the top free agent targets for the Yankees should be Yu Darvish, who is coming off of a rough end to the 2017 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Darvish put together a 10-12 record to go along with a 3.86 ERA. There will be quite a few teams with interest in Darvish, but New York appears to be a team with a need that he could be interested in.

Kyle Schwarber Is Acquired from the Cubs

New York could pursue a trade for a young slugger and Kyle Schwarber should be at the top of the list. He is expected to be available in trade talks after recording a.211 batting average with 30 home runs and 59 RBIs. Schwarber has not developed as quickly as many thought he would, but he still is an attractive target for a team like the Yankees.

Shohei Otani Is Signed

Obviously, the Yankees are going to pursue the player that is called the Japanese Babe Ruth. He could be a huge pickup for the future of the Yankees, although there is always a risk when making a move like this. Otani looks like the real deal, however, and New York will end up signing him.

Yankees Are a Top-Two Choice for Eric Hosmer

We are not going to go as far as to predict that Eric Hosmer signs with the Yankees, but they will be one of his final two choices. It seems that the Boston Red Sox are the front-runner to sign Hosmer at this point in time, but the Yankees will be involved as well. If they are able to land Hosmer, their offense will take a huge leap forward next season.

Do you think one of these four bold predictions will end up happening this offseason? Are there other bold predictions that you would add to the list?

[Featured Image by Alex Gallardo/AP Images]