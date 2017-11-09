Indianapolis Colts: Jarvis Landry Would Be An Ideal Offeason Target [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jarvis Landry is going to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the 2018 NFL free agency period. He is widely expected to be interested in leaving the Miami Dolphins, although there is a chance that Miami could end up franchise tagging him and bringing him back no matter what he would like to do.

That being said, it sounds like things between the Dolphins and Landry have deteriorated this season. He was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline and he doesn’t look happy in a Miami offense that is struggling mightily this season.

If Landry does end up hitting the free agency market, he will have his pick of teams. There are quite a few contenders that could use a wide receiver with his skill-set and there are also up-and-coming teams who are searching for a better No. 1 receiver.

Throughout the course of the 2017 NFL season thus far, Landry has caught 56 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns. He has been one of the only bright spots in an offense that hasn’t had much to be excited about.

Assuming Landry does hit free agency, there is one team that could be an ideal fit for him. The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to have franchise quarterback Andrew Luck healthy again next season and could be looking to make a splash or two in the offseason. T.Y. Hilton is currently the top receiver on the roster, but adding Landry would allow Hilton more freedom with defenses having to respect Landry as well.

Jarvis Landry: 344 career receptions (most in NFL history in a player's 1st 4 seasons) pic.twitter.com/TeQdMqGm6P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2017

Chris Ballard has made it clear that he wants to make aggressive moves to bring the Colts back to playoff contention. He has overhauled the Colts’ roster from last season and was aggressive in trade talks ahead of the deadline as well. Players like Hilton, Vontae Davis, and Donte Moncrief were all shopped.

Adding a talent like Landry would be a no-brainer for the Colts. Hilton and Landry would form one of the most dangerous playmaking duos at the wide receiver position in the league. It would also help the Colts move on from Moncrief, who has had a rough season from a consistency standpoint.

There is no telling what kind of money Landry will be looking for this offseason. It is likely that he will be searching for a long-term deal and will be asking for around $12-16 million per season. If that is the case, Indianapolis would be able to afford him and would be wise to aggressively pursue a deal with him.

Indianapolis has had a rough past few seasons with injury troubles and players not living up to their potential. Bringing in a star like Landry would help boost the rebuilding process and would give either Luck or Jacoby Brissett another deadly weapon to work with.

Outside of the Colts, there are plenty of teams that will have interest in signing him. Ballard and the Colts will have to figure out how to convince him to sign with a rebuilding team rather than going to a Super Bowl contender. Perhaps the idea of playing with Hilton and Luck would be enough to entice Landry.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding Landry as the season moves forward and the offseason draws closer. He is going to be a huge addition for whoever signs him and the Colts should certainly pursue him.

Do you think the Indianapolis Colts should pursue Jarvis Landry in free agency? Where do you think he will end up signing? Let us know your thoughts!

[Featured Image by Wilfredo Lee/AP Images]