iPhone X: The Stereo Speakers Are Most Underappreciated Aspect [Opinion]

There’s a lot to like about the iPhone X — the beautiful display, the fast processor, the advanced camera, and other things. But the one feature that hasn’t been talked about a lot are the stereo speakers — the best ones ever put on a mobile device.

HTC began putting high-powered stereo speakers in phones with the HTC One in 2013. At the time, Engadget claimed the speakers were the best ones ever put in a smartphone. Apple finally started putting stereo speakers in the iPhone in 2016 when they released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Many thought that Apple put in the best speakers possible, but Apple has outdone itself in 2017 with the iPhone X.

The iPhone X sound is soothing, full, and you can easily differentiate between the left and right speaker sound even though they are close together. When listening to EDM music, one can easily hear the “thump” that they enjoy with headphones or even listening in a club. Listening to “Jealousy” by the Disciples sounds full, and one can even differentiate between the high and low ranges of the sound spectrum.

Watching Stranger Things on Netflix is a delight because even with the iPhone directly in front of you, some scenes produce sound that seems to spread at different the room. Of course, the iPhone X speakers aren’t a substitute for Bluetooth or regular standalone speakers, but they come pretty close. And the speakers get pretty loud as well. They can’t completely fill up a whole room, but the sound will easily fill up the small space you are in.

This author may be one of the only professional journalists writing specifically about the speakers. However, there are plenty of other iPhone X owners who are blown away as well.

“Upgraded to the iPhone X from my 6S+ and one thing (that I haven’t seen mentioned much) is the stereo speaker. Holy crap is this thing amazing. Much fuller sound and real bass. This phone is such a winner,” says Reddit user Controlled_crazy.

“The first time the phone rang my SO and I freaked out! Serious sound and great for gaming because your fingers no longer cover the speakers on the sides,” user Lvesysbanksy responds.

There have been lots of posts about the iPhone X speakers on Twitter.

Super under-hyped feature of iPhone X is the speaker. Amazing playing music. — James Yoder (@JamesTYoder) November 4, 2017

"Stereo" speakers on the #iPhoneX are so much better than the 7 ???????? — lM ll lL lL S ✖️ (@llllMills) November 7, 2017

It’s almost as if the same sound engineers who worked on the latest iPad Pro recreated the sound for the iPhone X. Of course, the new iPhone doesn’t have four speakers like the iPad does, but it still sounds great. The speakers are so good that they make the iPhone X better for watching movies than the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which has a screen that is one-half an inch larger.

Do you own an iPhone X? If so, do you agree that the sound is the most underappreciated feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]