Arizona Cardinals: Bold Predictions For Week 10 Vs. Seahawks [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As the Arizona Cardinals prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 NFL action, they couldn’t be facing a bigger must-win situation. They have a 4-4 record compared to the Seahawks’ 5-3 record and are already fighting to stay relevant in the NFC playoff race. Coming away with a win would make them a much more serious contender, while a loss would dig them a tough hole to come back from.

Carson Palmer is out and could miss the rest of the season due to a broken arm. That leaves the starting quarterback job to Drew Stanton, who has proven himself to be a quality backup in Arizona over the past few seasons.

Looking ahead at this week’s matchup, the Cardinals will need Stanton to put up a big performance. They will also need Adrian Peterson to take a trip down memory lane and come up with a huge game as well. Peterson has been playing well since being traded to the Cardinals, but Seattle’s stingy run defense will give him a tough time.

Seattle is viewed as a serious contender in the NFC once again. If the Cardinals can come away with a win on Thursday, they will be making a statement to the rest of the NFL.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Arizona Cardinals this week as they take on the Seahawks?

‘All Day’ (literally) Adrian Peterson had 37 carries for 159 yards. THIRTY-SEVEN. pic.twitter.com/xsCRIcRK6k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2017

Adrian Peterson Runs Over Seattle’s Defense for 125 Yards, Two TD’s

If the Cardinals are going to pull out a win, they will need Adrian Peterson to have a big game. That is exactly what he will do, running over the Seattle defense for 125 yard and two touchdowns. Arizona cannot rely on the pass this week and will utilize their workhorse running back heavily.

Drew Stanton Will Not Turn the Football Over

Arizona cannot afford to turn the football over against the Seahawks. They have a top-notch defense once again and specialize in forcing interceptions and putting pressure on quarterbacks. Stanton will play a solid game and will not turn the football over at all.

Arizona’s Defense Will Force Two Interceptions

Russell Wilson has had an inconsistent season, but has put up big numbers the last few weeks. Arizona will be doing everything they can to put pressure on Wilson and will force two interceptions.

Cardinals Pull Off a Surprising Upset

While the Seahawks are expected to win this game, the Cardinals are not a pushover team. They will come out playing hard and will find ways to win the game when everything is said and done. If you enjoy hard-nosed, rivalry football, then this will be a game for you.

Do you think the Arizona Cardinals will pull off a big upset win this week? What are your final score predictions? Let us know your thoughts!

[Featured Image by Ralph Freso/AP Images]