Maci Bookout And Chelsea DeBoer Spin-Off Show: Could It Work For MTV? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Maci Bookout is one of the Teen Mom OG stars, who values her privacy when it comes to certain things. She doesn’t film Taylor McKinney’s business too much on the show, and she doesn’t really talk about her own work. Bookout has opened up about her troubles with Ryan Edwards, and she has discussed her own relationship and communication problems with Taylor McKinney. Chelsea DeBoer from Teen Mom 2 is the same way. There are certain things she prefers to keep private and she will gladly share updates in regards to her daughter Aubree and her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Because these girls don’t have dramatic storylines, they are some of the more real people on the show and fans love it. According to a new tweet written by a fan, there’s a desire to see what a spin-off show with Maci and Chelsea could look like.

“I wish they’d make a version of Teen Mom that was just Chelsea Houska [DeBoer] and Maci Bookout because they’re both so perfect,” a fan wrote on Twitter, suggesting that MTV focus on these two reality stars as they are the two with the least dramatic storylines and with real-life issues on their hands.

my forever wedding date ???????????????? #sheaido A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

While fans may love the idea of a spin-off featuring the families of Maci and Chelsea, it may not be something MTV would go for. Even though fans love these two because they are down-to-earth and don’t have storylines that involve police reports, drugs, adult entertainment, or custody fights, MTV may not feel that there’s enough substance to create an entire show. It may be a limited fan base that wants to watch Maci pack shipments for her husband’s t-shirt company or watch Chelsea sit at home and care for Watson. She recently revealed that she was a stay-at-home mother.

This isn’t the first time that the idea has surfaced about Bookout getting a spin-off show. A few years ago, the first reports started surfacing about Maci getting her own spin-off. Fans were so excited, but she had to step in to set the record straight. She had not been filming a spin-off series like fans believed. And unless she announces a spin-off show with Chelsea, it probably won’t happen.

“DO NOT believe everything u read. Well, actually anything unless it’s coming from me. #fakestories #spinoff #parenting #life,” Maci Bookout has previously revealed in regards to the rumors that she was getting her own spin-off show, according to Wetpaint Entertainment.

What do you think about a show that only focused on Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer?

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]