Thomas Gibson Takes In Spurs Vs. Golden State Warriors Game Before Flight To Los Angeles [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thomas Gibson posted some amazing photos on Instagram, showing that he was at the AT&T Stadium in San Antonio to see the Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, November 2. Gibson then took an early morning flight to Los Angeles arriving on November 3.

If Thomas Gibson was hoping for a home team victory, he must have been a bit disappointed, The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs with a final score of 112-92, but overall it was an exciting game, with the Spurs taking an early lead, only to lose it later in the game.

Veteran actor Thomas Gibson, formerly of Criminal Minds and Dharma and Greg has enjoyed a tremendous career as an actor, with almost countless credits to his name. A recent article on DVD Talk announcing the release of Criminal Minds Season 12 on DVD offers high praises to Gibson’s portrayal of Hotch in Criminal Minds.

“I’ve referred to Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) as the glue that held the BAU team together for eleven seasons, the constant beacon in the night to guide the agents towards the answers that they so desperately seek and to redirect the team when they’ve encountered a distraction.”

Thomas Gibson has many devoted fans who miss him terribly on Criminal Minds. Thomas Gibson fans have formed a group called #NoHotchNoWatch, vowing not to watch Criminal Minds without Thomas. Instead, they meet on Twitter every Wednesday night to protest Gibson’s termination from Criminal Minds.

Photography is another of Thomas Gibson’s talents. The Los Angeles photo, taken near Silver Lake, and the early daybreak takeoff of a jet shown below are especially the lovely skies, which Thomas captured to perfection.

Mornin’ A post shared by @thomasgibsonofficial on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Evenin A post shared by @thomasgibsonofficial on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Thomas Gibson took one amusing shot at the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors game while photographing inside the AT&T Stadium. As Mr. Gibson commented, Coach Steve Kerr holds a striking resemblance to Neil Patrick Harris in the photo he snapped.

“Wasn’t GSW’s Steve Kerr great in Doogie Howser, MD?? Or what’s #neilpatrickharris doing coaching the GSW???”

Thomas Gibson could be referencing the How I Met Your Mother episode that featured Barney’s doppelganger. The episode first aired on May 24, 2010, according to IMDb.

Do Golden State Warrior Coach Steve Kerr and Neil Patrick Harris who portrayed Barney on How I Met Your Mother actually look alike or was it just a momentary trick of the light?

Thomas Gibson has offered no explanation for his early morning flight to Los Angeles, nor are there any news reports yielding clues to the nature of his west coast visit last week. Fans hope however that Thomas might be seeking a new role.

Thomas Gibson was in Silver Lake, Los Angeles CA by the evening, enjoying the scenery. It seems Thomas’ trips to Los Angeles have grown more frequent in the past month or two. See the Inquisitr for more information on Thomas Gibson’s trip to New York, and Los Angeles three weeks ago.

Could Thomas Gibson be negotiating for a new role, or visiting friends?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]