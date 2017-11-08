‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 116 Spoilers: Kefla Stronger Than Hit, Vegeta & Toppo? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Universe 6’s new super warrior Kefla continues to be the center of attraction in the ongoing Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. She easily defeated Son Goku in his Super Saiyan God state, and even Super Saiyan Blue doesn’t stand a chance against the new super warrior. Is Kefla stronger than Hit, Vegeta, and Toppo?

To avoid being eliminated in the Tournament of Power, Caulifla and Kale were forced to use their trump card. Using the Kaioshin’s Potara earrings, the female Saiyans merged and became Kefla. The new super warrior unleashed an incredible amount of power and caught the attention of the strongest characters in the World of Void.

Despite being in her base form, Kefla completely dominated Super Saiyan God Son Goku. The Universe 7’s strongest fighter transformed into Super Saiyan Blue, but it was still not enough to take down Kefla. In the latest Dragon Ball Superspoilers, it was revealed that Son Goku will be able to reach the state of Ultra Instinct for the second time, thanks to Kefla.

Dragon Ball Super fans won’t be waiting for Jiren to return to action before seeing Son Goku use Ultra Instinct. It only shows how powerful Kefla really is. Pushing Son Goku to his limit made Kefla’s power comparable to Jiren. This enters the possibility that she’s stronger than Hit, who was believed to be the strongest fighter of Universe 6, and “second fiddles,” Vegeta and Toppo.

DBS Episode 115-119 Alternate Summaries and title for episode 119. pic.twitter.com/FdaDpb7l6N — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) November 7, 2017

Jiren’s Reaction On Kefla

After defeating Hit and Son Goku, Jiren decided to meditate and said that the fighters that he’s needed for were already gone. When Kefla appeared, Jiren was distracted. It could only be a matter of time before he returns to action. However, Dragon Ball Super fans won’t be seeing Kefla vs Jiren unless the new super warrior beats Son Goku in his Ultra Instinct state.

Champa Trusts Kefla More Than Hit

Before the Tournament of Power started, Champa met with the Saiyans and gave them the Potara earrings. He reminded them to use it as their last resort. Champa must have seen the potential of the two female Saiyans to become the savior of their universe.

After Hit was eliminated in the tournament, most people predicted that the Universe 6 will be the next universe to be erased. However, the appearance of Kefla increased their chance to become one of the last universes standing in the Tournament of Power. If Kefla will survive her battle with Son Goku, the Potara fusion could last until the end.

Battle Of the Second Fiddles

As of now, Vegeta and Toppo fans should accept the fact that Kefla is stronger than the second fiddles. This is proven by how Kefla overpowered Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue. Vegeta and Toppo are currently having their own fight while Son Goku and Kefla take the spotlight.

With the latest Dragon Ball Super spoilers, it’s crystal clear that Vegeta won’t have a power-up anytime soon. However, there are speculations that the Saiyan Prince is only hiding his real power and waiting for the perfect time to strike.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Tatiana T | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY 2.0]