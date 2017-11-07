Arizona Cardinals: Could Drew Brees Be An Offseason Target? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Drew Brees has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throughout the majority of his career. He has taken the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl title and has stuck with them through thick and thin. Now, however, he is in the last stages of his career and could be forced to test the free agency market at the end of the season if the Saints choose to save money by voiding his contract.

If he does test free agency, there is one team that could make perfect sense for him. That team would be the Arizona Cardinals, who are in need of a quarterback.

According to Bleacher Report, the Cardinals should pursue Brees when free agency opens up this offseason. That would be the case only if the Saints do void his contract. New Orleans may not end up even considering that option, but they would save quite a bit of money and could go with a young quarterback to grow with their talented, young roster.

Needless to say, adding Brees would make the Cardinals a serious playoff threat in the NFC. Even with Palmer, the Cardinals’ offense has had issues. Brees is a much better quarterback than Palmer and would bring the kind of leadership that Arizona has been needing for some time.

Brees would also fit perfectly in Arians’ offense. The two would make a perfect pair and could even lead to bigger numbers for Brees.

Drew Brees reached the mark faster than both of them. pic.twitter.com/F9YiyyfVot — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2017

So far this season with the Saints, it has been obvious that Sean Payton is more committed to the ground game than ever. Brees has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 2,214 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Even at 38 years of age, Brees is still an elite quarterback and can carry an offense.

If Brees does hit free agency, the Cardinals could have an issue with money. Brees will not be signing for a small contract. There are plenty of teams that would love to have a quarterback like Brees and would pay big money to bring him on board if the Saints and Brees decide to part ways.

Arizona has already gone out and acquired Adrian Peterson from the Saints ahead of the trade deadline. If they could pair Brees and Peterson up once again in a different offense, the two could do some serious damage.

All of that being said, it doesn’t seem terribly likely that Brees and the Saints will part ways. New Orleans has started off strong this season and currently hold a 6-2 record. As long as they are playoff contenders, Brees will likely be content to stay with the team that he has been with for the past 12 years.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding Brees if the Saints implode down the stretch of the season. As much as he loves the Saints and the city of New Orleans, Brees knows that he doesn’t have much time left in the NFL. If he has to leave to compete, he will.

Do you think the Arizona Cardinals would be a good landing spot for Drew Brees if he leaves New Orleans? Do you think there is a chance that he will part ways with the Saints? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Bob Leverone/AP Images]