Seattle Seahawks: Bold Predictions For Week 10 Vs. Cardinals [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football to start off Week 10. It is a game that Seattle is favored to win, although they have had consistency problems this year.

Through the first nine weeks of the season, Seattle has a 5-3 record and appear to be one of the top contenders in the NFC. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense have taken a big step forward over the past couple of weeks, while their defense is one of the top playmaking units in the league.

Arizona, on the other hand, holds a 4-4 record heading into Thursday night. They are without starting quarterback Carson Palmer, but Drew Stanton has proven himself to be a quality backup. It has been a rough season for Bruce Arians and company, but the Cardinals are not far out of the playoff picture.

Looking ahead at this week’s matchup, the Seahawks cannot afford to miss out on a win. There is a clear advantage for Seattle, but the Cardinals have always been a tough matchup for them due to the bitter rivalry between the two teams.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Seattle Seahawks this week?

Seattle Seahawks Force Three Interceptions

While Drew Stanton may be a quality backup quarterback, this is not going to be a good week for him. Seattle will be throwing a lot of pressure his way, and he will be forced to make quick decisions. The playmaking defense will take advantage of those quick decisions and will come away with three interceptions.

Thomas Rawls Will Rush for 100 Yards

Seattle has had trouble finding a ground game this season. Thomas Rawls took on a bigger role last week against the Washington Redskins with 39 yards on nine carries. Those numbers aren’t impressive, but the Seahawks will give him more carries this week and he will take advantage with a 100-yard game.

Paul Richardson Goes for 120 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Paul Richardson has been a major threat for the Seahawks this season but has still not received the hype that he deserves. He has had a few massive games this season and that will continue this week against Arizona. Richardson will go for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Russell Wilson Shreds the Cardinals for 300 Yards, Four TDs

It has been an up-and-down season for Wilson, but he has had more ups than downs. He has become a much more dangerous quarterback over the past few weeks than he was early in the season and will have another big game. Wilson will rack up 300 passing yards and four touchdowns against a talented Cardinals’ defense that has not lived up to their potential this season.

Seattle Will Come Out with a Blowout Win

Needless to say, the Seahawks are the better football team, and if these predictions come true, will blow the Cardinals out. Wilson and company are looking to prove that they are once again Super Bowl contenders and will move to 6-3 this week with a win.

Do you think the Seattle Seahawks or Arizona Cardinals will win this week’s matchup?

[Featured Image by Stephen Brashear/AP Images]