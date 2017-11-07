Chicago Cubs: Bold Predictions For The MLB Offseason [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Chicago Cubs are heading into the offseason looking to make a few moves to get themselves back to the top of the National League. After being handled by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, the Cubs know that they are a piece or two away from getting back to the World Series.

Theo Epstein has already made it clear that he plans to be aggressive this offseason. He has said that he knows he will have to trade big league talent in order to bring back another big league talent. That could mean that the Cubs end up trading one of their top young sluggers this offseason.

Many believe that Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell, and Javier Baez could be on the block. It sounds like the only three players that Epstein views as “untouchable” are Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Willson Contreras. If that is true, the Cubs could make some massive moves this offseason.

It will be intriguing to see what the offseason holds for the Cubs. They have quite a few targets that they could look at in free agency and on the trade market as well.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Chicago Cubs’ upcoming MLB offseason?

Kyle Schwarber Will Be Traded

First and foremost, Kyle Schwarber is coming off a disappointing season and will likely be shopped in trade talks this offseason. Chicago will be looking for starting pitching, and Schwarber could net them a rotation arm. Schwarber may end up being back, but the slugging outfielder is the most likely trade candidate.

Jake Arrieta Will Not Be Re-Signed

As much as the Cubs would like to bring Jake Arrieta back, it won’t happen. He will be getting a lot of interest on the free agency market and will get a contract he can’t turn down. Arrieta will be moving on from his chapter with the Cubs and will start fresh elsewhere.

Wade Davis Will Return to the Cubs

Epstein has also made re-signing closer Wade Davis a top priority this offseason. Whether he accepts his qualifying offer or hits the open free agent market, the Cubs will bring him back. Chicago is a perfect fit for Davis, and they simply cannot afford to lose him.

Chicago Will Sign Alex Cobb in Free Agency

Alex Cobb is one of the more underrated free agents that the Cubs could target. He is coming off of a season with the Tampa Bay Rays where he had a 12-10 record to go along with a 3.66 ERA. Chicago would be wise to sign him to be one of the final two arms in their rotation to replace John Lackey, who is also heading into free agency.

The Cubs Will Acquire Chris Archer from Tampa Bay

Another Tampa Bay pitcher who makes sense for the Cubs is Chris Archer, who is expected to be available in trade talks. He compiled a 10-12 record with a 4.07 ERA and at 29 years old is an ideal trade target for the Cubs. Schwarber could be the centerpiece of the deal for Tampa Bay and could be worth dealing for the Cubs if they are able to acquire Archer.

Do you think any of these five bold predictions will come true for the Chicago Cubs this offseason? Are there any other bold predictions that you would add to the list?

[Featured Image by Chris O’Meara/AP Images]