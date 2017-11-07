Green Bay Packers: It’s Time To Stop Babysitting Brett Hundley [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley is now 0-2 as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers following their 30-17 loss on Monday Night Football to the Detroit Lions. It was a painful game from an offensive perspective, with the Packers failing to pick up first downs, failing on fourth downs, and blown plays.

Mike McCarthy received a lot of criticism for his play-calling throughout the course of the game. It was obvious that he was trying to protect Hundley, but that is not going to keep the Packers in playoff contention. He has been adamant that Hundley is his guy, and it’s time to let him show why.

Throughout his first two starts and a good portion of the New Orleans Saints’ game, Hundley has completed 58.8 percent of his pass attempts for 489 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay now has a 4-4 record and are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. Aaron Rodgers may return late in the season, but that won’t happen if the Packers are out of contention.

If the Packers want to keep themselves in contention, it’s time to stop babysitting Hundley and unleash the whole playbook.

Very few teams have the luxury of having their backup quarterback throw to targets like Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams. Green Bay also has a solid running game with Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery leading the way. Hundley may not have the arm that Rodgers does, but there is certainly no reason for them to play scared.

During the game against the Lions, Green Bay showed an embarrassingly limited playbook. It seemed that McCarthy would not allow Hundley to throw the ball down the field. Instead, the Packers tried ineffective screen pass after in-effective screen pass, along with a bad mix of third and fourth down blown plays.

Moving forward, the Packers have to use the same playbook with Hundley that they used with Rodgers. Allowing him to be aggressive is the only way for Hundley to pick up much-needed wins.

At 24 years of age, Hundley cannot be happy with the start that he has had to his NFL career. He has waited behind Rodgers for three years for an opportunity, and now that he has one, it isn’t going as planned. There is no denying that he has a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his athleticism, but the Packers have to give him the opportunity to succeed.

All of that being said, the Packers are set to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field next week. It is a must-win game for the Packers, and Hundley has to have a good performance. Chicago does not have a strong pass defense, which bodes well for his chances if McCarthy opens up the playbook.

Expect to see the Packers give Hundley more room to work within the offense next week. After the embarrassing performance against the Lions, the Packers have no choice but to give Hundley the keys and let him run the offense.

